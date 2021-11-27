Has it ever happened to you that you want an image of a WhatsApp status? It turns out that WhatsApp, does not allow to download or steal the images of the statuses of your contacts, there are several ways to steal them, one of them is by taking a screenshot, although some people do not like this method.

What is the way to take a screenshot of your status and those of your friends on WhatsApp?

The screen capturer is an option that all current cell phones bring, gives you the possibility of capturing what you are seeing in an image, in this way you can “save” images from applications such as WhatsApp that do not allow you to download or save the images.

Now to take the screen capture in a simple way, the first thing you should do is locate yourself in the application or image that you want to capture, then press the volume down key and the power key at the same time, this is the method of capturing screen on the vast majority of phones with Android operating system.

However, some manufacturers have chosen to put the screenshot option on the toolbar or notification bar of your devices, this to make the screenshot much easier. It should be noted, when you take a screenshot of an image of a whatsapp status, the image tends to decrease in quality, which is why many people do not like to use this option to steal the images of the WhatsApp status.

What applications can you download to save WhatsApp status on your mobile?

Another option that you can take to save or steal the images of the WhatsApp status of your contacts is to download an application on your mobile device, which gives you the possibility to save images and even the videos. Many users prefer to use these applications because the images are saved in better quality than when screenshots are taken.

Status Saver for Android

This application can be found in the Play Store, it is an application that gives you the possibility to save the photos of the status of your contacts, but not only that, you can also save videos and stickers, This application is very simple to use and you can get a lot out of it.

It should be noted, to download an image or video, you must first have seen that image, in this way when you enter the application, you will find the images or videos of your contacts and you can save the one you want, it is very simple to use and the best is that it is a app authorized by Play store, so you should not worry that your device catches a virus when downloading the application.

Solid Explorer Manager for iOS

This is an application that will help you to have a file manager on your iPhone. This application gives you the possibility to see all the files you have on your device And you can even view your WhatsApp folder, in that folder there is a folder called Status, in it you will find a copy of the images of the states you have seen.

How can you download the status of your friends on WhatsApp without external applications?

Some devices offer you the possibility of being able to save the images of the states from the file manager, in some Android devices this folder is at a glance, in others the folder is hidden, for which you must put the folder in public to be able to appreciate it. However, there are some devices in which you will not be able to view this folder, in order to view it you will have to download an additional file manager that will show you the hidden folder.

To find the folder you must go to the WhatsApp folder that is in your file manager, there you will find a folder called “media”, when you enter there you will find another series of folders, where the images that they send you and those that you send are located. same way other files. There must be a folder called “Statuses” This is the folder that contains the images of the status of your contacts. If the folder does not appear, you should look for an option within the file manager that will tell you “show hidden folders” when you give it there, it will show the folders that are hidden on your device.

In this folder, you will find the original photo files of the statuses of your contacts, this means that the original format in which these photos have been uploaded to WhatsApp will be found.

In this case, it is something that is impossible to avoid, since the option of the screen grabber of the devices comes directly on the devices with Android and iOS operating system. WhatsApp does not give you the option to prevent any of your contacts from capturing your statuses, because these are options that the devices bring. Perhaps in the future, the application will allow the option to block WhatsApp statuses, preventing screenshots of those statuses from being taken.

However, according to technology forums, there are rumors that the possibility of preventing your contacts from take a screenshot of WhatsApp chats, but it is something that is not yet fully confirmed.