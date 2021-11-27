With Ganahorro you can also save by following practically the same steps, but choosing different items. To do this, you must follow these steps:

Enter the Afore Mobile app Select ‘Services’ Choose ‘Save with benefits’ Click on Earn Savings and continue Accept terms and conditions and privacy notice Choose your favorite product At the end of your purchases you will receive an email with a code and instructions to make them effective

Here is a list of some of the participating products:

Cinépolis

You will be able to save 20% of your consumption when you buy your movie tickets in its traditional 2D, MacroXE, traditional 3D or IMAX ticket modalities.

And you can get a 25% reward when you buy tickets in the VIP lounges. Finally, you will get 15% of your consumption in various items from the candy store such as the popcorn and large soda combo.

Video game

You will get 10% when you buy X-Box Live Gold for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months.

When you buy PlayStation Store credit of $ 10, 20 and 50, the reward for your Afore will be 5%.

You will also get 5% on the purchase of Nintendo Switch Online for 3 and 12 months.

There are rewards for airtime, restaurants, electronics stores, food delivery service, among others. If you want to see the complete list, visit this Consar page: https://www.gob.mx/consar/es/articulos/con-aforemovil-y-ganahorro-ahorrar-ya-no-te-cuesta-219699?idiom=es