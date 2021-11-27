With Ganahorro you can also save by following practically the same steps, but choosing different items. To do this, you must follow these steps:
- Enter the Afore Mobile app
- Select ‘Services’
- Choose ‘Save with benefits’
- Click on Earn Savings and continue
- Accept terms and conditions and privacy notice
- Choose your favorite product
- At the end of your purchases you will receive an email with a code and instructions to make them effective
Here is a list of some of the participating products:
Cinépolis
You will be able to save 20% of your consumption when you buy your movie tickets in its traditional 2D, MacroXE, traditional 3D or IMAX ticket modalities.
And you can get a 25% reward when you buy tickets in the VIP lounges. Finally, you will get 15% of your consumption in various items from the candy store such as the popcorn and large soda combo.
Video game
You will get 10% when you buy X-Box Live Gold for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months.
When you buy PlayStation Store credit of $ 10, 20 and 50, the reward for your Afore will be 5%.
You will also get 5% on the purchase of Nintendo Switch Online for 3 and 12 months.
There are rewards for airtime, restaurants, electronics stores, food delivery service, among others. If you want to see the complete list, visit this Consar page: https://www.gob.mx/consar/es/articulos/con-aforemovil-y-ganahorro-ahorrar-ya-no-te-cuesta-219699?idiom=es