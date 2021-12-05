Twitter is an application widely used by the adult population, because it helps them keep up to date with everything that happens in their social environment, with world news and the opinions of the characters they follow. Yes you want to save a tweet in a bookmark, here we will tell you how the process is.

Just as TikTok identifies mostly with young people, Twitter has many older followers. This application is characterized by messages no larger than 280 characters that are published in real time. These messages sometimes have been the cause of some controversy, which undoubtedly increased the followers of the network.

Many users have seen a tweet that they find interesting or that they want to use in the future, however, in its early days this platform it did not have a section for private storage these comments. This somewhat awkward situation did not paralyze people.

Many tried creatively to find a momentary solution to this problem. Some used the like section to locate the message on their account. The detail of this option is that others can see the likes of your profile. Others tried using drafts to save tweets trying to find another way to store comments. This option was still temporary, so users kept demanding a definitive solution.

The objective of these users was to be able to save the tweets in a private and protected place within their account, since some of the options they used were public or they had to use a positive reaction to the comment, when they actually disagreed.

The application in view of the clamor of its users created the section called bookmarks, which follows the pattern of simplicity that the entire platform has and privately archive tweets. So anyone can save a comment to use later as a guide or to question it.

If you use the Twitter mobile application and want to create a bookmark on your mobile, you only have to do a few steps. First, you have to open the application on your phone. When you are browsing the platform and you read a tweet that you want to mark, you must tap the share icon which is at the bottom of the comment.

This action will open a menu with several options, you have to click on add tweet to bookmarks. With this the message will be saved in the section you chose. If over time you need to see the tweet again, you just have to locate the section and roll the screen with your finger to the right.

If for any reason you use the desktop version of TwitterYou have to know that the application does not yet have the bookmarks section available for computers. However, this does not mean that you cannot save tweets.

As for almost all problems, desktop bookmarks have a solution while Twitter officially includes it in its updates. All you have to do in this case is take one more step. When you open your browser you should not enter Twitter as you normally do, but you must enter by https://mobile.twitter.com/home. This is the mobile website that works on computers as if it were a phone.

Later, you can search the tweet you want to bookmark and press on the output tray. This icon is similar to the download arrow and is located at the bottom of the comment. Then, in the new menu that appears you have to click on add tweet to bookmarks.

If you want see the comments stored in this section From your computer, you have to touch your profile photo to be able to see your account menu and find the Bookmarks tab. From there you will be able to read all the tweets that you have marked both on your mobile and on your computer.

This section allows all Twitter users to have their own private library in just a few steps. You do not need retweet a comment to be archived and it will no longer be in public view.

This tool not only allows you to save the comments you want, but also you can save a lot of time in locating these messages or devising options to store them. While it is true that this is not a strategy to gain followers, it is a function that helps keep people who already have an account.

There are several reasons for not being able to use the markers correctly. One of them is the failures in your Internet connection. The other can be based on an outdated version of the application on your mobile, for which you only have to apply the latest update.

Another factor that can influence is that when you use the desktop version you do not enter the address of the mobile website as it should be and take you to another page. Any of the options that we mention can be solved With some quick and easy actions, you just need to detect the cause of the problem. Most importantly, the long-awaited feature already exists.