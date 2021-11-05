Manage content locally on your device from the Files app.

Despite not being a computer, a file explorer on a mobile is very necessary to manage all the content, be it photos, videos or documents. In Apple there is the double aspect of local and cloud storage, but if you want to leave the iCloud service for other purposes, you can save files only to iPhone memory.

From the iOS Files app, you have the possibility of making a copy of all the content in the same mobile storage, without touching the cloud. Normally, a backup is related to making a backup on a cloud platform, but it does not always have to be this way. Let’s see how to do it.

How the Files app works on the iPhone

Starting with iOS 11, the Files app includes files stored on the device you’re using, as well as other services and apps in the cloud and in iCloud Drive. In addition, it allows you to work with formats that were impossible before, such as the extraction of ZIP files. To access all this content, you just have to look for the Files app, which is usually located in the folder Tools from the home screen.

It is a tool that allows you to organize all the storage of the device, as well as create or group folders, labels, share files and folders through AirDrop or the same iCloud. It also includes file transfer from an Android device and improvements to the multiple selection of content with more gestures. This is one of the main features that you can also see in iPadOS Files.

All about the Files app on iPadOS 15: progress bar, group folders, and more

How to save files in the iPhone memory and not in the cloud

First of all, check how much space is left, in case you can save space on the iPhone by deleting what you do not need. You may see recommendations for optimizing your storage, a list of your apps, and the amount of space each uses. The Files progress bar it will help you to know better what you have stored.

To enter device storage, do the following:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Click on the section “general“. Click on “IPhone storage“.

It is not only a matter of space, but it comes in handy to make copies of files when you are without connection to a Wi-Fi network or mobile data, which can also happen. The content that you already have saved locally can be consulted from “Locations“and entering the section”On my iphone“.

To make new local copies of more files on your iPhone so as not to take up more space in the cloud, you just have to follow a few simple steps that we are going to indicate below:

From the Files app, go to the file you want to save on the device. Click on the option “To select“, choose the name of the file and click on”Organize“. Go to section “On my iphone“and choose a folder or press”New folder“to create a different one. Finally, press “Copy“.

Another option you can choose is to hold down a file, choose “Move“and select the destination folder. If you have iOS 12 or earlier, go to”On my iphone“, choose Numbers, Keynote, or Pages and press “Copy“.

Move files from iCloud Drive

iCloud Drive was the tool used by devices compatible with iOS 10 or earlier versions to save all files. If you have left something in that app or have it in iCloud, you can transfer it to the iPhone storage to be saved there. Like the rest of the tutorial, this part of the process is just as simple:

Go to the file that you want to transfer. Click on “To select“and then choose the file you are looking for. Look for the option “Organize“. Go back to “On my iphone“and choose a folder or select”New folder“. Click on “Move“. You can also press and hold a file, choose “Move“and select in which folder you want to copy it.

Thus, you will be able to save data and files in the memory of the iPhone (and also of the iPad) without having to deactivate the iCloud service so that it is not saved in the cloud. There cannot be a more practical method.

Related topics: Tutorials

Join our Telegram channel @iPadizate Join

Follow us on Facebook ipadizate.blog Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe