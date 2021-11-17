Twitch doesn’t need introductions. It has become one of the video platforms most popular thanks to its live broadcasts of games of video games, movies and series commented by the streamers themselves, talks between friends and even some other sporting event broadcast live. In short, the direct from Twitch they are its reason for being. But that does not mean that you can watch clips or videos on demand if you have missed a live show.

All Twitch channels offer live streams. And some also add clips with videos shorts that were part of that live show or, directly, offer a recording the live broadcast so you can read when you want if you missed it at the time. A combination that is quite reminiscent of how we consume television today.

If you are a streamer and have your own Twitch channel, below we explain how you can download your Twitch streams, save them on Twitch and / or YouTube and thus give your streams more visibility, available all day even if you are not broadcasting.

Enable saving and publishing of live streams

By default, when you do a live on Twitch, it disappears when you finish the broadcast. But if you want you can activate the option to store broadcasts and thus show them to your visitors or followers outside broadcast hours. You will find this option in Stream settings, which is in your creator control panel or Creator Dashboard in English, in the tab Settings> Transmission (in English, Settings> Stream). In section VOD Settings, or “VoD Configuration”, you must activate the option Store past broadcasts o “Save previous broadcasts”.

As the Twitch menu itself indicates, those Twitch streams stored in your account will be available for 14 days. If you are a Twitch partner or Amazon Prime member, storage will be available for 60 days. And if you want your live shows or broadcasts to remain forever, it is better than upload or highlight on your channel.

Once this option is activated, “Always publish VoD” will also be activated, that is, the direct will be published automatically when the live ends.

Organize your Twitch videos on demand

You may want to manage the videos posted on your channel to highlight some, hide others, etc. To do this you will have to go to Content> Video Studio inside your Creator dashboard. Among other things, it is possible to hide the videos, delete them, highlight them, change their order of appearance, etc.

Another very practical option is to upload your own Twitch videos. To do this you must click on the button Upload or Upload. In order to upload videos, you will have to be a Twitch partner or affiliate. Otherwise, you will not see the corresponding button.

Edit, export and download your Twitch streams

We are still in the Creator dashboard. More specifically in Content> Video Studio. If you click on the drop-down menu of the videos you have published or videos on demand, you will see several options like the ones we mentioned before: highlight the video, watch it, hide it from view, delete it …

Those that interest us are those of Edit, export and download. The first allows you to change the title, category description, tags, preview image … You have to dedicate time to these elements so that your videos are easier to find in the twitch finder. The download needs no explanation. Very useful for save your live video on your computer or mobile device. So you can edit it with another application or upload it to YouTube, for instance.

However, if you want post your Twitch streams to YouTube, the best option is To export. This way you can connect your Twitch and YouTube accounts. The publication of the videos will be done automatically when you choose this option in each video individually.