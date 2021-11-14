Windows 11 arrived loaded with visual novelties and also of some functional changes that some users do not quite convince. Perhaps one of the most controversial, if we ignore all the drama of the taskbar, is the new context menu when right-clicking.

The crash caused by the new context menu in Windows 11 is quite big. Yes, we could say that it is better designed and has nice rounded edges, but in its eagerness to be minimalist, it hides the vast majority of options behind another (quite unnecessary) click on … “Show more options”. Fortunately, there is a fairly simple way to bring the classic context menu back.





Precautions and Recommendations



A huge but complete context menu in a single click

If you have been used to seeing a right-click contextual menu for years full of options related to Windows itself and with options from third-party apps that you have installed, you are probably a bit tired of clicking on “show more options” in Windows 11.

If yes, then follow these steps to get your old one back. Of course, we warn you that you will have to edit the Windows Registry to do it, and this as simple as it may seem, can break the system if you do something wrong.

We recommend creating a restore point just before you start, to return to the original state in case something goes wrong, or a simple way to go back to the other context menu if for some reason you end up missing it.

It is also important that you know that a future Windows 11 update could override these changes you do today, and they might as well make this method stop working, but for now, it’s 100% doable.

Edit the Windows 11 Registry to change the right-click context menu

Open the Start Menu, type “Registry Editor” and press Enter. In the editor window, navigate to HKEY _ CURRENT _ USERSoftwareClassesCLSID



Once the CLSID folder is highlighted, right click on it and select New followed by Key.





This will create a new subfolder under CLSID, that new key must be named {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2}



Right click on your new key called {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2} and select again New followed by Key. When choosing the name of the new key paste this: InprocServer32.





Once the key is created InprocServer32, double click on the name on the right where it says Predetermined, and when a dialog box pops up with the name Edit string, just leave everything blank and click accept.



Before doing this, the data column will say “(value not set)”, but once you leave the value data blank, the data column will say nothing. After this step your new / old right click menu is already activated, but you will need to restart Windows or restart Explorer quickly to see the change.

Remember, if you want to undo everything easily, the easiest thing is to go back to the restore point you created before if you followed these instructions exactly.