You may want to set the days and hours that you will be with the children, the schedule you foresee that it may take to do the school tasks on the computer or just limit your game use so they don’t abuse the screen.

In any case, there are several ways to limit the days and hours that a person can use the computer. In this way, if they try to do it outside of these hours, they will not be able to access the system, even if they are identifying themselves with their username and password.

Limit hours with commands

First of all, you will have to open the command prompt with administrator permissions on the computer. To do this, you will have to go to the start menu, command prompt and run it as administrator. You can search it as command prompt or cmd and right click to execute as an administrator.

In order to establish the days and hours that users are going to use the equipment, the first thing we must do is get to know the user. If you don’t know it, use the command NET user, which is the one we will use for this purpose. If we use it directly, we will meet the different users. Surely we already have the account created for the children, but if we want, we can create a user that we will use to limit days and hours if we do not have any. The command syntax is type NET user / times: , . Days and hours are replaced by values. The days is done by means of abbreviations: L, M, X, J, V, S, D. The hours They can be set in 12 or 24 hour format, if it is 12 hours you have to use AM and PM.

Based on these orders, we only have to adapt command to our needs (remember, enter with an administrator account, if your username appears, you are not doing it): NET user Username / times: day, time (For example, NET user Daniel / times: MF, 5 pm-7pm. In the example, you could use it only in the afternoon during the indicated two-hour window. We can make a wider, shorter time slot, set every day. To put different orders on different days, we can do the separation with a semicolon. For example, NET user Daniel / times: MF, 5 pm-7pm; SD, 3 pm-7pm. Thus, it could connect the weekdays from 5 to 7 in the afternoon and on the weekend from 3 to 7 pm It is just an example so that you can see the operation through NET user.

If you want change these restrictions you come back and do the same by changing the indicated time, and if you want to remove them you put NET user Username / times: all. If for any reason you want a user do not access at any time to the computer you just have to execute the command NET user Username / times: (put a blank space right next to the colon after the times).

Use family options in Windows

If you want configure that your children or members of the family unit that you determine do not access your computer outside the established schedules, what you have to do is determine which are these accounts (or create your own if they do not have one) and indicate which is the time slot of each day in which they are allowed to use, or the limit hours in which they can be on the computer. We tell you how to do it step by step in Windows 10.

Add members

The first thing you should do to limit the time of children or whoever you want on the computer is create your own account if they don’t have it. What you should do is go to the start button that you will see on the left of the screen and click on the Settings nut (or search for settings).

From there you must enter Accounts and then to Family and other people. Now we will have to create an account for the children. You can create an account per child or one for all, depending on whether you want to make a different configuration, have different ages or your preferences. It can ask for your PIN and email to confirm that it is you. You have to give to add to a minor in the corresponding option and if you do not have an account we can give create one for a minor. Enter the date of birth and password to create the account. If you already have it, identify yourself with it.

Once you have done it, it will indicate that for the account you need parental consent or legal guardian. You indicate that you are a parent or guardian and you will log in with your account and give your consent. They will notify you by email. You will need to start your account to give consent.

If you do not have PIN, you can manage it in Settings and Accounts. You must give Login Options and assign a PIN to each adult account or yours in Add where it puts PIN. This should only be known by you and it must be safe, it is necessary to be able to access your account only you and that the children do not try to skip the schedules by entering your account (unless you want to).

Set screen time

Once you have done it, from there you can manage your family. Will appear to you account that you have created for the little ones and you can add more if you want. You will have to connect device and choose Windows Devices. Remember that to add the account to a device you have to go back to Settings, Accounts, Family and other people and in Your Family allow account. Also, check that the account is standard. From there you can, in addition to the link indicated above, set up the family account online. This will have to log in previously to be able to start managing it.

For manage everything, you will have to enter the web Microsoft Accounts with your account and give to Family for the accounts to appear. You can do several things from there and it is interesting that you consider configuring it to your liking. But let’s go to what interests us now. To limit the hours we will have to go to the option Screen time. You can limit it on an Xbox if you have it and on the PC. We give the corresponding option and activate it.

Now is when you will manage the schedules that interest you every day. To do this, you go to the Time limit option in the account and give switched on. There, you will see the option to use the schedule and you can choose the day. There you can indicate the specific day, select more or put each day. There you select the time limit in which the devices can be used and you can establish a specific schedule of hours. Can add the schedules you want depending on the days, if you want to make several stripes or whatever you want. You can edit them whenever you want.

If at any time you want increase time of use of the computer exceptionally, it can be done from another account or activate the option One of my parents is present. If you accept it, an exception will be made and they will be able to continue using it even though their hours are not that. If you see that you need to change the schedule or your limits, you can do it whenever you want from the option to set time limits.

In addition to the operating system itself, you can use third-party tools to limit the screen time of children or anyone else in front of the computer. These are especially important in many cases, and especially if we are looking for something beyond what the computer options offer us or they do not go, although the most recommended will be Qustodio because it offers us just what we need.

Qustodio

It is one of the most popular parental control app, easy to use and to configure. Among the many parental control options that we can use, we can also restrict the use of the computer and even view content remotely. You can limit the hours to use the computer within what you determine. You can use it in Windows, Android, iOS and Mac. You can use it from here. It includes payment options, so it may be interesting to check out its rates from 52.94 euros a year, in addition to all the benefits it offers you.

To download it for free and test it, you can enter the web and click create your free account here. You will be able to familiarize yourself with it in case you are interested in using it, something that may be interesting for you if you want to use this type of tool because there are not many that offer you the possibilities that this gives you.

Net Nanny

This is a parental control tool with which you can support your children and family internet insurance, which provides highly effective content filtering, allows you to control your family’s digital habits and protect them from harmful content, and also allows you to manage screen time by easily changing limits. You will find many very complete configuration options and real-time alerts, as well as advanced reports.

With it, you can adapt the screen time by setting specific hours of the day in which you can be online. It is a tool for PC, Mac and mobile devices which has several pricing options starting at $ 39.99. You can start using it from here.

DNS Angel

This is a parental control app in which you can configure different DNS servers for each user in order to block content and set limits for children. It is a portable tool and it is only found in English. Basically its use is based on this, on what each of the users can do as assigned in the application itself.

It is not as intuitive or complete as the previous one, but it is interesting if you want control usage What your children do from the computer using tools that make it easier for you since it allows you to filter it so that they do not go beyond what you allow them and what they should access as minors. There are several protection options and once you choose one it will be configured automatically.

There are many other applications to manage the use of the computer by the smallest of the house, but the vast majority do not offer the possibility of managing the day and time in which to set the limit of use, so they are a good complement to this option of family options Windows.