How to report to UBER anonymously

Did you know that there are 40 million victims of human trafficking in the world? And Mexico ranks third globally. For this,anonymously and securely from the app, we tell you how to do it.

Through a statement UBER announces that it adds the possibility of reporting anonymously and securely to the mobile app possible human trafficking. But what is human trafficking?

The CNDH states that “Human trafficking occurs when a person promotes, requests, offers, facilitates, obtains, transfers, delivers or receives, for himself or for a third party, to a person, through physical or moral violence, deception or abuse of power, to subject her to sexual exploitation, forced labor or services, slavery or practices similar to slavery, servitude, or the extirpation of an organ, tissue or its components . ”

How to report human trafficking in the UBER app

In the event of any suspicion of human trafficking UBER promotes the complaint, anonymously and securely, through your mobile application. Via the UBER app you can contact the National Hotline against Human Trafficking which is administered by the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City, a civil association.

It’s important pointing that The Citizen Council is a bridge between citizens and authorities. On the line, a trained citizen and not an authority will receive your anonymous report, analyze the information and refer the case to the competent authorities.

UBER advises that if you see something strange, do not intervene so as not to put yourself or the victim at risk. What you should do is observe and if you can write down: where, when, who (gender, approximate age, clothing) and how it happens (any suspicious activity or behavior). Then, find a place where you feel calm or calm to make the report, you just have to follow the following steps:

1. On your phone open the UBER app, click on the three horizontal lines and select “Help.”

2. Click on “Emergencies”, then click on “Report Human Trafficking” and click on the number of the National Hotline against Human Trafficking.

How to identify a possible victim of human trafficking?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/FYmZRJzIU7U

Even if you are not 100% sure it is a case of human trafficking, remember that any information can help a victim. Here we share the signs that you can observe if you suspect a case of human trafficking.

– Is there a control relationship? The person is not free to move or speak. She shows distrust, avoids eye contact, and her responses seem rehearsed. Someone is watching or monitoring. Shows signs of physical or mental abuse. You are not in possession of your identity papers. He does not know the name of the city or place where he is.

– Is there an exploitative relationship? The person has a quota or debt to meet. You have no control of your money and someone withholds all or parts of your income from you. Use multiple cell phones at the same time and carry a lot of cash. You can hear that whoever accompanies her is training her to lie about her age or identity. You mention heading to a job interview or applying for a loan, the duty station looks suspicious and the person is nervous.

– Do you live with many people or with your employer? You live with many people with similar characteristics, they can be foreigners, from a particular community, of the same sex or age. It can be in a confined and unsuitable space. The home may have abnormal security measures.

– Are you under 18 years of age? Pay special attention to anyone under the age of 18 who is at an hour or in an inappropriate place for their age, in something that looks like a prostitution or work situation. It may show signs of violence or physical or mental, lack of food, water, sleep, or medical attention. The person who exploits may be a family member.

Clever! you already know how to anonymously and securely report possible cases of trafficking people from the mobile application UBER on your phone.