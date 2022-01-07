Maybe on some occasion you have run into a problem when erasing or restoring a USB device on a Windows 10 computer. The write protection message can appear at the most inopportune moment and to solve it today we are going to show you how to remove write protection from a USB in Windows 10.

Unless this failure is caused by a malfunction of the USB drive, in which case there is little we can do, this tutorial will help you solve the rest of the problems, especially if we cannot access the tab that manages the write protection.

Disable write protection

If the message appears on the screen “Write-protected disk”, these steps can help you avoid it. And the first thing we have to do is access the Windows registry.

Just enter the search bar and type “Regedit” and click on “Access as Administrator” and then in “Accept”. Then Windows will ask if we want to allow this application to make changes to the computer to which we answer yes.

In the registry editor we must navigate to the following location in the folder HKEYLOCALMACHINE SYSTEM CurrentControlSet Control StorageDevicePolicies Y in case of not having said folder, create it as we will see now.

If we don’t have the “StorageDevicePolicies” folder, we can create it by entering the previous path in “Control” and right-clicking on the option “New” and marking “Key code” to which we give the name “StorageDevicePolicies”.

With this new value selected, now we right-click and on the option “New” we choose “DWORD value (32 bits)” and we name it as “WriteProtect”. Once created, we double click on it and we give it the value “0” in the Value Information box.

With these steps, protection will be disabled and we can exit the Windows registry without major problem. You must bear in mind that you are carrying out changes in the Windows registry, so you should not touch on points of which you are not sure.