Microsoft was clear about its main objective with Windows 11: to present a “rejuvenation” of Windows in both the visual and auditory sections. Sounds have been an important part of this update, and Redmond’s have paid a lot of attention to detail (such as making the sounds slightly different on light and dark themes). However, it has been a specific sound that has captured all eyes: the return of the startup sound, absent by default since Windows 7.

The return of the boot sound with Windows 11

The startup sound has been a characteristic part of Windows since its inception. Who doesn’t remember the epic startup sound of Windows XP? After that, Microsoft modernized it in Windows Vista to make it less strident and continued to accompany us during the golden age of Windows 7. However, for reasons that we already have in this article, Microsoft decided to hide the startup sound in Windows 8 and that decision remained to this day.

With Windows 11, the Redmond have considered that it was time to “go back to the origins” and recover that characteristic element. On this occasion, we have a new, much smoother and less invasive startup sound. You can hear it in this tweet.

One of the reasons Microsoft hid the startup sound by default It was because they considered that it could be annoying at work, at school, university or in your bedroom while your partner or children are resting. This reason is still fully valid and, therefore, perhaps many of you prefer that your PC does not emit any sound during its startup. Let’s see how to remove the startup sound of Windows 11 in very few steps.

How to remove the startup sound from Windows 11