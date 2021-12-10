After its disappearance a few years ago, Xiaomi has re-integrated the carousel of wallpapers into MIUI, although not as we would have liked. This new functionality enters our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO in a quite intrusive way, making the user experience not the best.

Although, its deactivation is as simple as accessing Settings> Always-on screen and Lock screen> Wallpaper carouselThe truth is that even if we deactivate the carousel of wallpapers, an annoying message will always appear to activate it.

Also, when displayed on the lock screen, it is very easy to make mistakes and activate it by mistake, beginning to show images and stories that have little to do with our personality or our style.

How to permanently disable or remove the wallpaper carousel

To deactivate the carousel of wallpapers of your Xiaomi and also do it permanently, that is, may we never appear on the lock screen again, we will only have to follow these steps:

Go to Settings> Applications> Manage applications Once inside we look for «Carousel»And click on«Carousel of wallpapers« After that, it will be enough to uninstall this functionality from the option «Uninstall»That appears at the bottom of the screen

Thus We will permanently deactivate the Carousel of wallpapers of your Xiaomi. In addition, it will not be shown on the lock screen again, so you can customize it to your liking and without complications.