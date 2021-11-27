Instant cuts. It is one of the mottos of Pixelcut, one of the most fashionable mobile applications for iPhone and Android. And the reason for his fame is the possibility of remove the background from your photos in an instant. In seconds and automatically thanks to its artificial intelligence photo retouching. So you don’t have to do it by hand.

Pixelcut is he umpteenth example of how much we can do in an automated way if we incorporate artificial intelligence into the software. Instead of making photographic retouching by hand, with what this entails in time and effortJust upload an image, tap a button, and get a fresh image without that pesky background.

The purpose of this application, available for iPhone and Android, is that you can edit images effortlessly even if you don’t have expertise or experience. You just need to have a good idea, a photo to edit and the app will do what you tell it. Within its possibilities, of course.

Remove the background from your photos

Let’s see how to perform the main function of Pixelcut. Its reason for being. The objective is to extract an object, person or element from a photograph removing or erasing the background. That way we can reuse that isolated element in other images with personalized backgrounds. It can also be useful to create WhatsApp stickers or to integrate them into others graphic or audiovisual creations.

The particularity of Pixelcut is that the app itself takes care of doing the work for you. You do not need to mark the background or the element to save. You upload the photo and the background will disappear as if by magic. Then you can retouch the result if there is something left of the background. For this you have a erasing tool built into a magnifying glass, so as not to leave a stitch without thread. If you make a mistake, you can undo the manual delete and start over.

And when you finish, you will have several options: go back to the catalog of options that Pixelcut offers you or go to the menu Share for Android or iOS. From there you can save the retouched image on your phone or share it through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or in any application in that menu. Another possibility is edit it in another retouching app that you have on hand.

If you choose to continue in Pixecult, you can continue working on your image without a background by adding new elements: more people or objects, a custom background, text, shading, a colored background … You can also define image size to fit on social media, as a wallpaper or on your website. And to make it more elaborate, it is possible add multiple layers, in order to create a new image with a professional cut. For this you will have the help of templates with backgrounds, fonts, etc.

A professional app for all audiences

You can use Pixelcut to remove background from your photos occasionally, at an amateur or professional level. Whatever your situation, the first three background erasures they are free. From there, you should checkout and subscribe to the version of this application.

For a modest price, which you can pay every month or once a year, you will have a graphical tool to remove funds instantly and create mosaics or professional compositions in seconds thanks to its templates, backgrounds, fonts, effects and other aids. What’s more, with the subscription you will also have access to more than 2 million stock photography from Unsplash, a catalog of high-quality images.

In short, Pixelcut has gained fame as a great solution if you are used to dealing with photographs and you like retouch or compose removed and adding new funds to post on your social networks. And as soon as you use it, you will amortize your subscription and everything it offers in its graphic resources catalog, whether you are a professional or if you are just starting out in digital retouching.