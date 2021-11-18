If you have too many friends on the Facebook social network and you want to delete people with which you do not interact, but you do not know how to do it, do not worry, here in Look How It Is Done we will tell you all the steps you must follow for it.

What is the difference between blocking and deleting a friend?

The process of removing or blocking a person on Facebook has some differences and here we will tell you what they are:

The first difference is that if you block a person, you will no longer be able to visit their profile and it will not even appear to you when you put their name in the search bar. On the other hand, if you delete it, you will be able to continue visiting their profile and see their publications depending on how this person has privacy on Facebook, either for only their friends or for anyone, however, when deleting the person you will no longer receive notifications with about her. Another difference between deleting or blocking a user on Facebook is that if you block a person, it is he will no longer be able to contact you, Since for her it is as if you did not exist on Facebook and if you delete it you can continue to receive messages from that person or you can even receive the friend request again or send it yourself. Finally, just as you cannot visit their profile if you block it, he or she won’t be able to check yours either not even when you comment on any post.

Procedure to remove a person from my friends list

In the previous part we already mentioned some differences between blocking or eliminating a user within the Facebook platform, and if you decided to just delete, then here we will leave you the steps you must follow to do so.

From the web

If you are going to remove a person from your friends list on Facebook and you are going to do it through the web version, the steps you must follow are the following:

First of all enter the Facebook platform. Once there you must locate the search bar at the top and write the name of the person you want to remove. When you find that person, you must click on their name to go to their profile. Already in the profile of the person just below the cover photo you will see the option that says “friends” you must click there, then select the option that says delete from my friend list.

On the cell phone

In case you are going to delete a person on Facebook, but via cell phone, It is very similar to the previous one and to do this, follow the following steps:

On your cell phone, look for the Facebook application and open it. You must enter with your username and password chosen. Once in your profile, locate the search bar which is at the top, there you must write the name of the person you want to delete. When I find the person click on his photo to go to his profile. In your profile under your name you will see the option to send a message and next to another that says “friends”, you must click on it. Then select remove from my friends list and click on accept. Ready, it’s that simple to eliminate a person.

Does a person find out that I deleted it?

If you deleted a person from your friends list on Facebook and you are wondering if that person can find out that they were eliminated, well here we will tell you that directly no notification will arriveHowever, if that person looks for you on their friend list and you do not appear, and then they decide to write your name in the search bar when they enter your profile, he or she may notice that instead of leaving as friends, the option will now appear from sending friend request, therefore, you can assume that it was deleted.

It should be noted that many users on their Facebook have too many friends so I may not even notice that you have deleted it, but if he is very close to you and enters your profile, then he will notice.

How to know if a person has deleted or blocked us?

If you are wondering if a person deleted or blocked you on Facebook, here we will tell you how you can discover it so that you can get rid of all your doubts.

To know if someone eliminated you first of all look for that person on your friends listIf for some reason you can’t find it, then locate the search bar at the top of the Facebook home page. There you must write the name of the person, when it appears, click on their profile. Being on your profile, on the right side the option “Friends” should appear, if on the contrary you get “Send friend request”, it means that they eliminated you from their friends.

And in case a person has blocked you when looking for it absolutely nothing will come out. It should be ruled out that there are people who for some reason suspend their Facebook then they may not have blocked you, so we recommend that through another Facebook, it can be that of a friend, look for that person, and if your friend does You get the profile of the person then it means that if they blocked.

If you blocked a person and now you want to unblock them, doing so is very simple. In your Facebook you must go to settings and privacy, once there you will see various options, you must select the one that says locks, then a list of the people you have blocked will appear and next to their name a button that says unlock, you just have to click on it. Ready, the person will be unlocked, but you will not have them as a friend and then you will only have to send them the request if you wish.