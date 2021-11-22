Windows, designed by the Microsoft company, is one of the best computer operating systems that exist thanks to all its functions. But Mac also has features that make it the preferred system for many. One of the best things about the Mac operating system is that the method to recover backups it is very practical.

This system, like Windows, has the password feature to protect the data stored on the hard drive. Although these passwords are very useful for protect user privacy, sometimes they are a problem. Next, we will explain how to remove the password from your Mac computer and how to change the password settings.

What to do to change password settings on a Mac?

If you want to modify the password settings on your Mac computer, the only thing you can do is change the settings to ‘Password’. Once you change these types of settings, whenever you turn on the computer for be able to log in to your user You will have to enter the password that you have previously placed.

Now, in case you have not yet used a password on your Mac user, you can put one on it anytime you want.

Change the setting to ‘key’

Put a password on any user on your Mac computer It is something a bit simple that can be done with a few short steps and without the help of a technician:

Turn on your computer Enter the ‘Apple Menu’ Go to the ‘Preferences / System’ section Then, click where it says ‘Privacy and security’ Then select the ‘General’ section In the ‘General’ section select the option ‘Request password’ Finally, enter the password you want to give your user and choose the amount of time you want that password to be active

In case you did not know, Mac, unlike Windows, does allow you to decide the amount of time you want that password to be valid. In addition, within Mac users you can even edit the username so that the user has more style than before.

Since you know how to put a temporary password on your Mac user, the time has come for you to know how to disable the screen lock and the user password.

How to disable the screen lock on a Mac computer?

The screen lock on Mac computers is something that is activated at the factory to save your computer’s battery. However, when the user is protected with a computer, auto-lock is a hassle and a risk.

This becomes a nuisance because all the time you will have to be putting a password to the computer in order to access your user. On the other hand, will become a risk because those who are close to you will see multiple times when you enter the password and there is a possibility that they will decipher what it is.

So that this is not a problem, the password does not necessarily have to be removed from the computer, but it is enough to disable screen lock. See how this lock is removed:

Turn on the computer Go to the ‘Apple Menu’ Then enter the ‘System Preference’ section Enter ‘Economizer’ Then, go to ‘Battery’ Select the option ‘Turn off the screen after’ and put ‘Never’ Choose the option ‘Power adapter’ Right in the option ‘Turn off the screen later’ you will put ‘Never’ To finish, click on ‘OK’ and the changes will be saved together

How to completely remove login password from Mac computer?

To remove the user password from your computer with Mac system you must go to the Apple menu, click on the ‘System Preference’ section

Select the option ‘Privacy and security’ Within ‘Privacy and security’ enter the ‘General’ section There you will uncheck the box that says ‘Request password to log in’

From the moment in which you mark that box and save the changes, you will no longer have the need to put a key when you log in. It should be noted that once you finish removing the password from the user of your computer, you can learn to place underscores with your keyboard for when you create text documents that require them.

How to recover login password on Mac?

Just as you can remove the password from the user of your computer with Mac system, also you can recover the password. You just have to do the following:

Turn on your computer Enter the Apple menu Go to ‘System Preferences’ Then, enter the ‘Privacy and security’ section Then enter the ‘General’ section Finally, re-check the box ‘Require password to login’ and click ‘OK’ to save all changes

Mac system few times Fails with activation again of the password, but if it had problems, you would have to consult with the Apple technical support.