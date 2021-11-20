We spend a good part of our life in bed, but we don’t spend enough time taking care of it.

Most of us settle for wash the sheets once a week, and with that we think that we sleep in a clean bed.

But the mattress accumulates mites, dirt, odors, and more, which must be cleaned from time to time.

A viral video from Tiktok shows us some tricks to clean and disinfect the bed, and do what smell as good as in a luxury hotel.



The best of all is that no money to spend on expensive cleaning products, and you don’t have to break your back cleaning or carrying out complicated tasks.

You simply have to complete two or three steps that take place in a few minutes, and you will have a clean, heady-smelling bed, which will facilitate sleep and rest.

What do we have to do to clean, disinfect, and remove odors from a bed? This TikTok video that has gone viral explains it in a very visual way:

As we can see, first of all you have to remove the sheets, covers, and everything we have in bed except the mattress, and we wash it well in the washing machine.

If you change the fabric softener for half a glass of white cleaning vinegar, you will get extra softness.

Next we passed the vacuum cleaner over the mattress, to suck up organic debris, mites, and dirt.

Now comes the key step to remove odors and disinfect the mattress: in a boat we put half a cup of baking soda and 3 to 5 drops of essential oil, the smell that we like the most: mint, lemon, rosemary, orange, lavender … whatever you want!

Be careful, you don’t have to use water. Simply these two ingredients. Sprinkle baking soda on mattress, spread it a little with a cloth, or your hand, and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Finally, Vacuum again to remove the bicarbonate, which will have eliminated odors.

Put on the mattress cover and clean sheets. Optionally, you can sprinkle a little diluted essential oil on the sheets, to accentuate the smell.

Your bed like in a luxury hotel, ready to rest with maximum comfort and cleanliness.