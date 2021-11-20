This function was released as one of the star novelties of the version of One UI 3.1 , so at first it was exclusive for the Galaxy S20 and Note 20. Although, it is already available for many other terminals.

As we said, depending on the smartphone brand, we will or will not have this tool. Although, we already warned you that there are several large phone companies that have this type of software when editing images from the gallery of its terminals. Therefore, we leave you the manufacturers that have their own software.

One of the most useful in this case is the possibility that we will have remove any object or person that are in an image. It would not even be necessary to install a third-party application to achieve this, since there are many brands that offer this same functionality. And it is quite common that, when we take a photo with the mobile camera, something can come out that completely spoils the image that we liked so much. But, luckily for us, those days of throwing away a good snapshot are long gone.

In order to use the Samsung magic eraser we will have to enter the gallery and touch the Edit option. Then, we will have to click on the icon with the three dots and enter the option of Labs. Now, we will only have to activate the object eraser to go on to touch on the areas that we want to erase in the photo. To save the changes, just click on the apply icon.

With a Xiaomi

The steps in Xiaomi are also quite simple to follow. The truth is that the Chinese company has been flirting with this function since the times of MIUI 9, being greatly improved with the arrival of MIUI 12.

Therefore, in order to delete objects or people, we will have to go to the Gallery and open the selected image. Then we will have to click on Edit and look for the option Delete or Deleter. Once done, we will only have to mark with our finger what we want to delete and it will disappear automatically.

OPPO and realme

These two smartphone firms go hand in hand, since this software can be found in the phones of both manufacturers following the same steps, and that they no longer share a layer, since we find ColorOS and realme UI. Despite this, we will only have to enter the phone gallery, click on Edit and look for the option to Draft. Once this option is selected, we just have to touch on the object that we want to delete and click on done.

On Huawei

In Huawei mobile devices we can also find this own software to remove a person from the photo, but in this case only when the photo was taken in Motion Photo mode.

This is one of the camera options and allows it to recognize objects and process images in real time, capturing a moving photo the moment the shutter button is pressed. When clicking on edit this type of photos, we will see the option Remove passers-by that removes by means of AI removes people from the background in the photos.

Google Pixel

In this case, we are facing an advantage that began to be added on Google Pixel from Android 12, so the first to benefit from this technology to erase people from a photograph were the Pixel 6. To begin with, we will have to activate it by entering the edit menu in Tool. Also, it will work for any image in the Google Photos gallery. Therefore, we will only have to draw a line around the element that we want to delete from the snapshot.

alive

Live mobiles also allow you to erase objects and people. The method follows the previous pattern, that is, we will have to enter the gallery and click on a specific image, then we will have to click Edit. Once inside we will have to touch on Object remover and we are marking what we want to delete. Then we click on the confirmation stick and we will have an edited copy with the changes.

And the rest?

However, as you may have noticed for yourselves, there are a few brands of smartphones that do not have this functionality missing here. Although, the manufacturer that draws the most attention in this case is Apple, since in its iPhone It does not have any tool that is capable of facilitating the erasure of those elements that we do not want to appear in our photos. Although it is not the only case, since we cannot find this software on mobile phones of OnePlus or Motorola.

What if you don’t have?

The normal thing is that this type of edition arrives little by little natively to more mobile devices. Meanwhile we will have to wait for it to reach your phone, whether it is Android or iOS. But, if in your case it is necessary to have a tool for this, you can try the following two options that we are going to present to you. In addition, it will fulfill the same function that we have presented before.

With an app

The first option that we present to you is an application called TouchRetouchIt is also available in the Google Play Store and App Store to achieve your goal. And although it is one of the best options to meet this objective, the truth is that it will not be free, since we will have to pay 1.99 euros.

However, using this app to erase people or objects from an image on Android and iOS it is very simple. Instead of having to upload the images to a computer and having to use Photoshop, this software makes the steps much easier, since we can retouch the photos by simply swiping the screen, as we had seen in the previous cases.

Once we have selected the photograph to edit, from the photo reel or made with the application itself, we will simply have to slide our finger over the area that we want to remove from the image. Once the process is finished, you can save both photos in the gallery of your smartphone.

From a web

For this case we recommend TheInpaint, an easy-to-use website. In addition, it is one of the best websites for us to erase objects from a photograph from a mobile. First of all, we must upload the image by clicking on ‘Upload Image‘.

Then, we just have to select the size of the profile and give the object with the brush or select it with the lasso or the magnetic lasso similar to the one you could use in Photoshop. Once you have it selected we will only have to click on the ‘Erase’ button and wait a few seconds.