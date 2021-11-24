It has surely happened to us that when visiting certain web pages with the Google Chrome browser we pop-up windows appear asking us for permission to receive notifications. These are messages sent by certain websites or applications and appear frequently every time you browse the Internet.

They can also be tabs or advertising pages that open by themselves and many contain malicious software that can infect our computer. This can become very annoying or even disturbing. Google Chrome is one of the best browsers that exist and offers us the way to delete these notifications, control or block them. In this article we are going to show you how to do it.

Why does your PC fill up with pop-up notifications all the time?

By default or by default, Google Chrome sends a message or alert every time a website, application or extension wants to send notifications. These appear in a pop-up window asking if we want to receive notifications from that website. We have the option to allow or block them.

If we decide to allow the receipt of notifications from that website, then every time there is an update or the site wants you to allow it to show its advertising, these will appear in pop-up windows. In general, We will see them in the lower right part of the screen and accompanied by an alert sound.

If we agree to receive notifications from multiple sites, then they will appear frequently filling the PC screen. This in the end can turn out to be very annoying and disturbing especially if we are investigating and we need concentration.

How to stop receiving notifications in Chrome without removing permissions?

To stop receiving notifications from all the websites you visit without removing the permissions of any one in particular, do the following: Go to preferences menu from Google Chrome at the top right of the search bar. It is identified with three vertical dots, press and in the displayed menu select Settings.

The configuration page will open with various options. Scroll to the bottom and press Advanced Options> Security and privacy> Content settings> Notifications. A blue switch will appear with the caption Ask before sending. We press and the switch will turn gray locked.

Using incognito mode

When browsing in Chrome’s incognito mode we will not receive any notification. To navigate in this way, go to the Chrome preferences menu and in the options displayed select New Incognito window. A new window will open where you can browse without pop-ups.

What can happen if you block the permissions to a Google Chrome page?

When browsing a website, they will ask us for authorization to access certain components or functions of our device. When we block these permissions we could be preventing the page from working correctly. Fortunately with Chrome we can configure the permissions we want it to access.

How to block the permissions of a page so as not to receive its alerts?

Not all the notifications we receive from websites can be called bad or harmful. Sometimes we want to receive notifications of emails or important news from a particular page. We can select the sites from which we do not want to receive alert messages.

To do this we do the following: Open Chrome and touch the icon with the three vertical dots in the upper right corner. Then, we select Settings and then, on the displayed page we go to Advanced Options> Privacy and Security> Site Settings> Notifications. Then, we place the website in question in the Allow list and in the three points to the right of it we choose to block.

What should you do to change the default settings of Google Chrome?

If we use the Windows or Mac operating system, we proceed as follows: Open Chrome and go to the main menu by touching the three vertical dots at the top right of the screen. From there we choose the Settings option and then we go to Advanced Options> Privacy and Security> Content Settings or Website Settings according to the case.

Once the permission options for the websites appear, we click on the Notifications link. We will have several options available to control notifications. The default option appears at the beginning with a blue button next to Ask before sending. We press the button and notifications from all sites will be blocked.

We can also allow or block a particular site by accessing the three points that appear to the right of it. In addition, we can allow more discreet notification messages by clicking on Use a more discreet type of notice (Block pop-up notifications to avoid interruptions). This is how simple you can change your Google settings, since it is one of the best browsers out there.