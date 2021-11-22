Thanks to social networks we can be aware of everything that happens with our friends on these platforms. Among the busiest on a daily basis, Facebook is one of those. In this social network you can do an infinity of things such as adding photos and videos to your stories, create fun posts or moments that are important to you.

This social network has a very well elaborated web page and with applications for Android systems and iOS so its use on phones is one of the best experiences you can have. This time we are going to focus on iPhone phones and on how to remove autostart.

There are many reasons why we sometimes decide close our Facebook account and one of the main reasons is that there is always someone wanting to find out things on our Facebook and thus see some things that we want to protect from there.

If you want to close your Facebook account to not receive any notification or so that another person who can enter your phone does not see anything that you own, you can do it that way. You are going to click on the three-line icon and you are going to scroll to the bottom of the menu and there will be the option to log out with a door icon. You are going to press it and then you are going to say yes to the question that is asked.

There are several ways to remove automatic login or your Facebook password but we are going to show you the easiest way to remove this option from your Facebook so that you can have more security in your account. So anyone else who can enter your phone will not see or do something they should not on your Facebook.

Press on the 3 points of the account

Previously we explained how you could close your Facebook session on your iPhone. Now, after you have closed it, your profile picture will be on the Facebook login screen. Here will be three dots below your profile photo that you will give a touch to. In this section there will be several options about your account, such as if you want receive notifications from Facebook even if the session is closed or receive some notifications even without internet connection.

Select delete password

Among these options that we will mention at the time, there will also be one that says delete password or delete session data. This is the option that you will press, then you have to accept the request that the application will ask you if ‘You agree to remove the automatic start of session’ to which you will have to press yes. In this way the automatic login to your Facebook from your iPhone phone it will be disabled.

How to check the login when opening the app again?

If after having done all this that we have explained you want to make sure that the automatic login has been deactivated on your phone, you have to do the following. You are going to close the Facebook application, now you are going to go to the application menu of your phone and open the Facebook app.

There will be your profile photo to log in which you are going to press. After you do that, you will get two writing bars, on one will be your username, phone number or email. The second bar will be empty, in it you will have to write your Facebook login password. After you write it, you will have to click on log in and you will be able to enter your Facebook account.