How to remove crickets or grasshoppers from the garden safely

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Bitten leaves? It can be a clear indication that crickets and grasshoppers live in your garden. Learn how to remove them naturally.

Last update: January 03, 2022

Summer wouldn’t be summer without the crickets chirping at sunset. Like it or not, that peculiar sound takes us back to warm afternoons in the garden or on the terrace. But also these animals are harmful to plants, so we will learn how to eliminate crickets or grasshoppers from the garden.

Although these insects of the Orthoptera family they do not transmit disease and are harmless to people, its presence is not desired among our vegetables. There they find good food.

Crickets or grasshoppers?

They are very similar to each other and it is common to confuse them. Both crickets and grasshoppers have antennae that are longer than their bodies.

Crickets have a more robust body and are brown or black., while grasshoppers are gray, green or brown. Both have nocturnal habits and feed on the leaves of plants.

The former are rather terrestrial and the latter like more the foliage of trees. They measure between 2 and 5 centimeters long, although there are larger and smaller ones.

They have the ability to devour leaves, vegetables, flowers and fruits at unimaginable speed. In general, they lay their eggs in neglected areas of the garden and when they hatch, they migrate to the richer areas of the park.

In some oriental cultures, these insects are a symbol of good luck and fortune. This is why you may have ever heard that a cricket at home brings luck or money and that it should not be taken out. However, it would be impossible to rest with his cric-cric in the background. Anyway, in many countries crickets are a real plague.

They prefer to live in the garden and not inside the home. However, when external conditions are not given, they often seek shelter in the house. They can be very harmful as they can damage clothing, rugs, armchairs, and cushions.

Crickets are capable of devouring large amounts of vegetables in a short time.

How to eliminate crickets or grasshoppers from the garden with methods that do not fail?

The first sign that you have crickets living in your garden are the bitten leaves of your plants. This means that these insects are in the fullness of their cycle. and that feed on your vegetables.

The idea is to use safe and natural methods to remove crickets from the garden. Although there are insecticides that can end their presence, let’s start with practices that are harmless to our health.

Crickets lay their eggs (between 150 and 400) when summer is coming to an endThey are born at the end of spring and are ready to devour any plant that crosses their path. On the other hand, remember that they have nocturnal habits, but prefer well-lit places. That is, you could change the white or cold lights of the garden for yellow or warm and direct them where there are no plants.

Tips to apply

Here are some of our tips to keep crickets and grasshoppers away from your plants and your home:

Sprinkle with chunks of garlic for pots and other areas of the garden. This particular perfume is a natural repellent against this type of insects. In the same way, you can prepare a garlic infusion using one clove for each liter of water. Then, spray the plants with this liquid.

Standard paprika: here we are also going to prepare an infusion and we are going to use one of these peppers per liter of water. After boiling everything, we are going to spray this preparation on the plants.

here we are also going to prepare an infusion and we are going to use one of these peppers per liter of water. After boiling everything, we are going to spray this preparation on the plants. Neem oil: It’s about a natural insecticide that does not harm the environment and that will help you eradicate aphids and spider mites as well.

It’s about a natural insecticide that does not harm the environment and that will help you eradicate aphids and spider mites as well. Short grass and clean yard: try to keep the grass always short and the garden free of weeds, since it is in the most neglected sector of the patio where they lay their eggs.

try to keep the grass always short and the garden free of weeds, since it is in the most neglected sector of the patio where they lay their eggs. Diatomaceous earth: This is a harmless product for human health, but it is deadly for some insects. This is because when they come into contact with this dust, they dehydrate and end up dying.

This is a harmless product for human health, but it is deadly for some insects. This is because when they come into contact with this dust, they dehydrate and end up dying. Nitrogen fixing plants: some legumes accumulate nitrogen in their roots and discourage their consumption in crickets. The same goes for potatoes, garlic, and cilantro.

Inlet ports: try to seal all the holes through which the crickets can enter your house.

try to seal all the holes through which the crickets can enter your house. Natural predators: pets like cats and dogs will follow their natural instincts and hunt crickets and grasshoppers. Another very interesting idea is to build a feeder and water trough for birds, because they also feed on these insects.

If you have dogs or cats it is possible that they function as natural predators of crickets.

Eliminating crickets or grasshoppers from the garden is not an impossible mission

So far we have emphasized the choice of natural and harmless methods to get rid of these animals that inhabit your outdoor spaces. However, if you notice that the situation is out of control, you should consult a nursery or pesticide store so that they recommend a special product according to your needs.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions, as they have chemical components. Used improperly they can represent a health hazard.

It might interest you …