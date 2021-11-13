Google along with all its extensions is today one of the best browsers on the planet. Almost every website that exists is affiliated with Google to enjoy its advertising, its servers (Google Drive) or even its features to improve Web traffic.

One of the most stressful things when browsing the internet using Google Chrome is that the ads on some pages rain down. Because of this, we will show you shortly how remove ads with Google Chrome, how to completely cancel the opening of other windows without your authorization and what to do with the advertisements of other programs.

Those sites that are constantly throwing you ads without stopping they turn out to be the most dangerous to navigate. Why? Because when there are enough ads you can easily click one accidentally and it can redirect you to a site where they want to steal information from something similar.

It is because of this type of thing that it is not advisable to visit heavily advertised web pages. Sure, there are sites that have advertisements that are not dangerous, but they are not showing them to you all the time, but rather they place it there and if you like it, you will decide whether to press it or not. In addition, the first sites are not recommended because they can affect your computer with a virus.

How can you prevent pop-ups or pop-ups from opening?

Pop-up windows sometimes they open by themselves if the site shows you lots of ads. Let’s see how to disable Google Chrome pop-ups on PC and also on computer.

From your mobile device

From the mobile app you have to press the 3 dots icon which is on one of the sides of the browser. Then, click on ‘Settings’, then on ‘Advanced settings’ and on ‘Security and privacy’. Finally, click on where it says ‘Settings for the website’, ‘Redirects and pop-ups’ and restrict these redirects by checking ‘Blocked’.

With this you will easily avoid let some windows open like this by themselves and you will remove the worry of by mistakes entering a place where your information can be stolen. Another way to prevent information theft is by blocking cookies within the browser and restricting or deleting some exemptions.

On your pc

From the computers that have Google Chrome the process is almost the same, you have to enter ‘Settings’, ‘Advanced settings’, ‘Privacy and security’, ‘Settings for the website’, ‘Pop-up windows’ and finally ‘Block’.

Sometimes it is not the websites that show you advertising but rather some programs that are inside your computer. There are several ways to remove these ads from your computer screen in order to to avoid problems while browsing the internet and have no interruptions. Let’s see what to do in these cases:

Install an anti-virus

Antivirus programs protect your computer from things like viruses, but also protect computers of things like ads and also information theft. One of the antivirus that provides the best protection is 360 Total Security. This protection covers both the network and the PC files.

That is why if you want to remove the ads from another program, you must download 360 Total Security on your team. It should be noted that sometimes these ads appear because the program asks you to pay for a license or something similar. In that case you only have to pay or else uninstall the program.

Uninstall the software

If that program that is throwing you advertising all the time is of no use to you, just uninstall it by entering the control panel, ‘Programs’ and ‘Uninstall a program.’ But if you do use that program, you would have to download an antivirus or if you don’t pay for the license.

Is it advisable to use software that removes ads?

There are some automated programs especially for remove all kinds of advertisements. These types of programs are recommended as long as they are safe. If someone else has used the program, had no problems with anything, and is completely safe to use, you can download it.

However, it is not recommended install programs that remove ads without first knowing that they will not endanger your personal data when browsing. Although to protect yourself against everything, you can delete all your data from Google Chrome.

How to remove a specific ad that appears to you many times?

Specific advertisements displayed by some internet sites are very annoying. These are removed entering the google browser settings and specifically restricting that ad that is bothering you all the time. When doing all these kinds of things you need to run a certain process. To do this you must go to the page settings from Chrome, see if it is allowed to send you notifications and block them at once.

How can you block ads on a whole specific topic?

Blocking advertisements for a specific thing can only be done with an antivirus or else with a specialized program to remove ads. These are the two most efficient ways to block ads depending on what they are trying to do.

What is the correct process to report a fraudulent ad?

Google has incorporated a section that it allows you freely report any ad advertising with which you or someone else has been scammed. The reporting process is simple, you just have to look for an icon in the ad that is shaped like an ‘I’ that’s where all the details of that ad are displayed. You will have to click there to see the different complaint options and after reading them, proceed to process the claim on your part without complications.