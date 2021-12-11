A recurring aspiration in any healthcare professional is to be their own boss. It is not something impossible to achieve because many achieve it, although it does take a lot of sacrifice and a strong initial investment. In addition, it also implies a lot of responsibility because now all the other collaborators depend on you. That is why we share some tips that will be very useful below. These are simple ways that you can reduce the expenses of your medical office.

Something that you should never overlook is that opening your own workspace requires the payment of many fixed monthly services. From the payroll of the workers to paying for electricity, water, gas, internet and more. All are necessary elements to make the patients’ stay more pleasant but also to carry out the tasks.

Now, it is impossible to think about eliminating some services, although what you can do is change your daily habits. In this way you will be able to reduce the expenses of the medical office. Especially in these times so complicated by the pandemic, it is necessary to make these types of modifications.

Change all the bulbs

First we are going to start with something quite simple but that in the end generates great benefits. You need to change the lighting of your entire workspace and place light-saving bulbs. It seems minimal but you start with something. Additionally, in hallways you can place detectors that are activated by motion so that they are not on all the time. Now you will not only get a lower electricity payment but you will also have a more pleasant place to carry out your work.

Disconnect unnecessary equipment

To continue with the previous point, to make the monthly payment even lower you can disconnect the equipment that is not necessary. Naturally there are some that should always work but others can remain off for a few hours.

As an example, during this Christmas season it is natural that some places will put a Christmas tree next to decorations of the season. If this is your case, remember to turn off everything at night and thus also avoid the risk of an electrical failure that could generate a loss.

Reduce your water consumption in one simple step

By official provision, all medical offices must have a bathroom for use by patients. If you do not comply with this indication, you run the risk of being sanctioned by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris). Although it is a basic service, it also generates a monthly expense for the payment of water.

It is clear that you cannot eliminate it but there is a very simple way to reduce water consumption. All you need is to place a half-liter plastic bottle with liquid inside, inside the toilet bowl. The goal is that pulling the lever uses less water and so on. With this you not only reduce your payment for this service but you also make your workspace friendly to the environment.

Say goodbye to paper

Although it may not seem like it, every month large expenses are generated in stationery. At least it was like that until a few years ago but now there is an alternative that is within your reach. The best way to reduce the expenses of your medical office is to digitize it. You can start with the electronic medical records of your patients. With this you will also get more space in your work area because you no longer need filing cabinets but only a digital backup.