With advances in technology, it is becoming easier to store our data in a secure way and not to erase it. We achieve this through backups Through platforms such as Google Drive, iCloud and iTunes.

But there are many people who do not activate these backups and sometimes they lose some data and want to recover it. So in this tutorial we are going to teach you how to recover this data without any problem on your iPhone phone.

What can I do to get deleted WhatsApp messages with IPhone?

Regardless of what operating system your phone has, there is always a way to restore or recover the messages that we delete from WhatsApp on our cell phone. If your cell phone is iPhone you can try this method to restore messages you have deleted of your WhatsApp. But there is something that we have to remind you and that is that this works only if your backup is recently updated.

Connect ‘iPhone to computer’

The first thing you have to do and this is essential is that you take the USB cable and you are going to connect it to the cell phone and then to the computer. Now, you are going to make sure that it has recognized it, if it is not recognized by the PC Make sure it is properly connected or change the cable in case this is the problem.

Select your iPhone in the window

After your phone is connected to the PC you have to select your cell phone on this PC. First you will have to click on recovery with ‘iTunes Backup’. When you are in iTunes you will search and click on the WhatsApp backup which is the one you want restore to view deleted message. When you have already clicked on this backup you will have to start an analysis. With this you will be able to restore any of the data that you lost.

Restore ‘Backup’

When this analysis is finished you will be able to observe each of the data that is in this copy and you will be able to mark the chats and messages that you deleted in your WhatsApp. Then you will have to click on recovery, like this you will be able to observe all the messages and chats that you had deleted in your WhatsApp from your iPhone and you will be able to read and view them without any problem.

Can I get my deleted messages back on iPhone if I don’t have backup?

You are not the first person to lose any chat, contacts or other files from your iPhone and not have a backup. But one of the advantages you have with this phone is that it brings a good restoration system for some files that are deleted, either because we wanted to delete them or they have been accidentally deleted. With this application you will be able recover these WhatsApp messages.

Use ‘iMyPhone’ D-Back ‘

Through the application ‘iMyPhone’ D-Back ‘you will be able to recover any of the messages that you have deleted from your iPhone, although this application is also compatible with Android phones. It is very easy to use for you to restore the messages that your contacts and records of all the activities you had on your phone have been deleted if it has been factory reset.

This is not a phone application, rather it is a program for your computer so you will have to download ‘iMyPhone’ D-Back ‘. When it is installed on your computer you can click on ‘Continue’, now on the screen will be all the applications that your phone has installed. So that you are going to select the WhatsApp and then you will click on ‘Start scan’ so that this program begins to analyze this application on your phone.

Now this analysis will be completed and there will be the list of the data that you need exactly, which was there before you deleted it, you will only have to select the chat or the messages that you want to restore. Then, you will only click on recover and in this way already these messages may be available again on your iPhone phone.