Since the recent release of new MIUI versions based on the Android 11 operating system, Xiaomi has introduced numerous changes in its customization layer aimed at optimizing the operation of the system and improve the functions that we can carry out on a daily basis with our teams.

Nevertheless, many of these changes were also caused by Google itself for the correct integration of its system in MIUI, causing the malfunction of some native Xiaomi tools to be doomed to withdrawal.

This is precisely the case of the well-known MIUI updater, which has been replaced by the Google updater causing some download problems on certain devices. In this post we show you how you can reuse this functionality in any Xiaomi in a simple way to avoid this type of errors from now on.

There are several problems associated with having integrated the Google installer in Xiaomi devices in relation to downloading new versions of MIUI. For example, some devices like the Redmi Note 8 Pro are having problems when it comes to downloading new versions via OTA since, when trying to access the installer, the download does not start.





In addition, another drawback that has been found is that if the download starts and we install the new version via OTA, Google Updater does not allow access to download the latest update again or a subsequent manual installation, something that until now we could do without problems with the integrated MIUI installer.

Fortunately, there is a temporary patch that we will be able to make to fix this problem. The only requirement we need is to have the Activity Launcher application installed on our Xiaomi phone directly from the Google Play Store. Once installed, we will simply have to follow the following steps:





Open the Activity Launcher app and look for the option called “Update”

Once selected, you must click on “com.android.updater.MainActivity” and you can directly access the MIUI updater

And ready, once inside you can start the process of searching for new updates or even install it manually without having any of the problems that we have mentioned above, a quick and simple solution for the errors caused by the Google updater.