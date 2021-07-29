It is common for people to make the decision to delete their account from a social network or have forgotten some of their access data. Snapchat when taking these possibilities into account, It gives you two options so that you can regain access to the social network.

So if you are interested in knowing more about how to recover your Snapchat account, here we will explain the steps you must follow so that you can continue enjoying the application.

Methods to regain access to our Snapchat account

Then you will know the 2 methods that Snapchat offers so that you can regain access to your account.

Using the associated phone

By having the phone number with which you registered your account on Snapchat, you can request a code via SMS so you can get your account back.

The first thing you should do is press the “start session” button and then the “Have you forgotten your password?”. After that, you must choose the option to recover by phone number. Then you will receive by SMS a unique six-digit code that you must enter in the field that says “enter code”.

Then you can enter your new password and press the button “Keep”To complete the reset and access your account.

If it happens to you that the SMS does not arrive, you can click on “resend SMS”. In case it does not work, the option will also appear in which you will receive a phone call that indicates the corresponding code. If none of the above options work for you, you may have to contact your mobile operator.

Of course, there will always be another option and that is to recover your Snapchat account by email.

With email

The email option can be helpful in case you cannot regain access by SMS verification. By pressing the “start session” button in which it asks you later if you have forgotten your password, you will choose the option to reset your password by email.

By entering the email and pressing the “send” button A link should arrive in your email so that you can change your password. When filling in the required fields with your new password, you just have to click on “Save”. At the end of the process, you will have access to your Snapchat account again.

In case you do not receive the email in your inbox, go back to Snapchat and press the button that says “resend email”.

What can you do if you don’t have access to the phone or the mail?

If you do not remember or do not have access to the email or phone number, you will not be able to access your account. So far Snapchat has only offered those two mechanisms so that you can recover your account again. We recommend that you create a new account on the social network and do not forget your data so that you can enter without problem.

Is it possible to reactivate a Snapchat account that I deleted?

If you deleted your Snapchat account and still 30 days have not passed since you have done it, you can reactivate your account without any problem. All you have to do is follow the procedures that we indicate below.

You must log in as if you have not deleted your account, that is, entering your username and password. Upon successful access, the application will ask you through a message if you want to reactivate your account. When you answer, you just have to wait a few minutes for the “OK” button to appear, after pressing it you will have your account active again.

Why can access to a Snapchat account be blocked?

Blocked accounts may be due to Snapchat has detected some activity that goes against its policies.

Snapchat locks accounts when users spam, share adult content, they behave abusively, they have not verified the email or telephone number or for the simple fact that they block it for security.

So that this does not happen it is recommended read Snapchat policies and conditions to avoid these kinds of inconveniences.