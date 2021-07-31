Infojobs is a multinational that is in charge of cross job supply and demand through your platform In the form of classified ads, it in turn stores resumes and gives training to those who are looking for a job offer.

In all Spain, is the job board with the highest traffic. If you have an account on this platform and for some reason you have lost your password, here we explain how to recover it in a few steps.

Procedure to log in once you are already registered

If you already have your data to login to this platform, All that remains is to log in through the official page or its app for mobiles and start getting the most out of each of its features. If you don’t have an account yet and want to create one, you can read this quick guide to create an account on Infojobs.

On PC

To connect to Infojobs through its page you must do it from a computer or laptop, open your favorite browser and write the address of its official page which is https://www.infojobs.net/. Once inside the page you should find the “Access” button, located in the upper right part of the page and press it.

This will send you to the login page where you must enter your email and the password that you have configured, after you do so, press the “Login as candidate” button. And this would be it, if you entered your password correctly you should be able to access your Infojobs profile.

In the App

If, on the other hand, you want to log into the platform this time through its official App, either iOS or Android, we also offer you a small guide so that you can connect from the comfort of your mobile. If you don’t have the app installed on your mobile yet, the first thing you should do is access the App Store if you use iPhone or the Play Store if you use an Android mobile, look for the app “Infojobs – Work and Employment” and install it like any app on your mobile.

Once you have it installed, proceed to open it and press the “Access” button, you must enter your configured email and password and press the button “Enter Infojobs”. With this you should already be inside your profile, this time from the app.

What can I do to regain access to my account if I forgot my password?

If you have lost the password to your Infojobs account and want to log back in, don’t worry, here we will guide you step by step so you can configure a new. The first thing you should do is enter the official Infojobs page from a computer and look for the access section through the upper right button.

Click on the option that says “Remember Password” in case you are actually logging in from your computer, but if you are trying to do it from the mobile app, the option you should look for will be “I have forgotten my password.”

The following will be write your email, the same one with which you normally log into the platform, write it down and then press the “Send” button.

Now you must go to your email inbox and look for an email sent by Infojobs support with the instructions to reset your password Through a link in the email, you must press the button that says “Create new password”. If you can’t find the email, look for it in the “Junk” or “Spam” section, it is possible that your email filters have sent it to those folders because it is an automatically generated email.

Once you enter and configure your new password, you will have to enter the main Infojobs page again and you should be able to log in this time without any problem with the new password that you have configured.

How can I permanently delete my Infojobs account if I have already found a job?

If for any reason you want to permanently delete your Infojobs account, you must follow these steps: first access your profile as you always do, then locate the “Profile” icon in the upper right corner, press it and a drop-down menu will appear, look for the option “Settings” and you will see the options to unsubscribe.

One of them is: “Delete Emails with job offer”. This will serve to empty your inbox of all the messages you have received with a job offer. The second option says: “Delete all my job vacancies applications“, this to cancel your application to the vacancies published by the companies in search of new personnel.

The third option says: “Hide my CV to the companies that they search in the database “, that is so that the companies that are looking for personnel for their payroll cannot find you. But if what you want is to completely eliminate your account from the Infojobs platform, you must click on the button called “I want to unsubscribe” This will make your profile and personal information cease to exist within this platform completely. So you should choose the option that suits you best, before doing so, evaluate all the options very well.