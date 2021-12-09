When we use our computer either for study or work, sometimes we open many tabs that help us to have specific information related to the subject we are dealing with, this allows us access with just one click to the page we need and when we finish with this we can go to the other one and go back to the previous one.

But sometimes due to human error, you accidentally close a tab and need to get it back or open it again quickly so that the idea does not go away; This has a solution, here we will show you how to do it and thus recover the recently closed tab. If it is the case that we use Chrome or Firefox, here you can find the solution you are looking for for this small error that sometimes occurs and does not allow you to save your tabs to read them later.

How many closed tabs is it possible to recover in Google Chrome or Firefox?

The concern is knowing how many can you reopen In case you need to do it, you should know first of all that this can be done in a sequence, now, this is that you can open as many as you have closed, but in the same order that they were closed first, the last one to close will open then the previous to this and so on they will be opened.

Is there a limit to this? If there is, generally up to 8 closed tabs can be quickly recovered in this way, previously the browsing history was used but there is already a quick way to achieve it.

The browsers that we use to access the internet, such as those that have Google Chrome and Firefox installed, have created shortcuts that make a short series of key combinations to achieve this job and to be able to make life easier for us and it is that this tool has become vital for navigation and for users, who are always looking for a way to make everything more fluid and faster.

In the case of these browsers, the system they use is immediate, just by pressing the keys with the computer in the foreground of use. will load the closed window in a new tab previously now How do these two work ?.

In Google Chrome

The Google Chrome browser It is the most famous and it may be the most used on the web, it has a shortcut to reopen the closed tab for this we must press the keys together Ctrl + Shift + T. This will automatically open the page that we closed by accident or because we didn’t need it at the moment. Whatever the reason this will save us a lot of work and without headaches.

Using Firefox

For those who have installed the Firefox browser, which is the favorite of many for its various useful tools. It also has the shortcut to open closed tabs without having to enter the search history, also if you configure it you can recover them even if you closed the browser by accident.

Firefox has the same path as above Ctrl + Shift + T in this way the closed tab will be opened automatically when using this combination and it can also be used to open the other closed tabs according to the order in which they were closed from the last one that will be opened first keeping the order.

What are the steps to recover your last tab closed with your PC mouse?

To open previously closed tabs we can go to the menu at the top right and look for the history option and we click, then a list will appear with the history, you just have to click on the page you closed.

But if this is not the case and it is not saving the history because it is incognito or configured not to do it, you must do the following.

Go to Menu click on Tools and then on recently closed then all the closed tabs will be shown from here you right click and then on Open closed tab and so you can open the page again.

At the moment it is a basic tool that users use a lot by default, this tells us that if a browser does not have this option soon it will place it to continue in the market.

Because this tool is essential for the user at this time, all the most used browsers have a shortcut to perform this much-needed action.