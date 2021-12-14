To know if we are executing this function, we can see a floating icon, with options to pause or stop the recording. The good thing about this icon is that it will not appear in the final recording, but by touching and dragging it we can place it in the place that least interferes with us on the screen.

Although, as we will see below, not all terminals have this software tool. That is, we will show you from which version this function has been included so that the screen recording is compatible with our mobile device. However, we will give you a little trick so that you can also enjoy this feature.

And if this tool doesn’t work in any specific app or setting on your terminal, you shouldn’t worry. This is due to simple security reasons, so there will be windows where the screen recording will not be able to capture the images.

We are referring to the system screens or various applications such as banking, where passwords and other private information are entered. In that case, if we are recording the screen and we go through one of those screens, the result will be a black curtain. This also applies to copyrighted applications like Netflix and the like.

Recording on android

Everything will depend on the version of the Google operating system that we have, since began to be included permanently in Android 11, because in previous versions of Android this option was not finished adding and remained in a dream. Therefore, in these cases, it depended on the personalization layer of each smartphone manufacturer. Therefore, if we already have this version we will only have to lower the shortcut bar and look in its different tabs for the option to record screen on the mobile.

Samsung

This functionality began to be available natively on Samsung Galaxy phones. from Android 10. Although, it was mostly thanks to One UI, the South Korean firm’s software layer. In order to start using this function, we can search for it in the quick settings by sliding your finger from the top of the panel to open the quick functions. Although, we can also try to find the Screen Recording app. Therefore, in order to start recording what happens on the device panel, we will only have to click on this tool.

Xiaomi

In the case of Chinese smartphones, a tool called Screen recorder from MIUI 9. Therefore, in order to start video recording the panel on a Xiaomi mobile phone, we can search for this function by accessing it from its quick setting by displaying notifications and looking for the Screen Recorder icon. Although, we can also search for it among the apps on our phone, just putting its name in the application search engine.

Huawei

This tool is available on mobiles from versions prior to EMUI 8Yes, it was limited to five minutes of recording. However, in the following versions it can already be used unlimitedly. In Chinese mobiles we will have access to this tool also from the quick settings, the shortcut area that appears when displaying notifications. Once there, we must look for the Screen Recording button.

In addition, Huawei’s customization layer also includes a direct access to this tool if we press and hold the power button and the volume up button (if it does not work, we must press the volume button opposite to the one to take screenshots).

OPPO and realme

OPPO began to include this function natively in all its models that have with ColorOS version 6. In the case of realme, all smartphones have this software tool from the first version of its customization layer. And, as in the previous examples, we can also find this feature within the quick settings under the name of Start screen recording.

alive

Live phones have the cape Funtouch OS, something unknown to many users. However, it has also included for several versions this function to record the mobile panel in a video. To enter it, we will only have to access the shortcuts of the quick settings panel that we will find by displaying the notification bar.

Oneplus

One of the first versions to have this tool was OxygenOS 9.5, although it was only available for some OnePlus models. Later, it was included natively for more models as more updates to its customization layer were arriving. To find this feature, we must open the quick settings panel and search for Screen Recorder.

Google Pixel and Motorola

It seemed that it would reach the Pixels with Android 10, since it appeared in its first betas, however, it did not do so definitively up to Android 11. Therefore, we must have this version of Google software. Once we have this version of the operating system, we can find this functionality in the quick settings panel if we slide the notification bar of the mobile device. Something that we will also find in the Motorola, since they have a ‘pure’ Android, that is, the one that we find in the same way in the Google Pixel. Therefore, we must follow these same steps and have a mobile from that update of its operating system.

Record on iPhone

Until 2017, date on which they were updated Apple mobiles to iOS 11, we had to install third-party apps if we wanted to capture the iPhone screen on video. Although it is no longer necessary if you have a smartphone from this manufacturer from that update. Although, it is a tool that this tool has always been somewhat hidden.

More than anything, because we had to add it on our own by going to Settings> Control Center> Customize controls. Then we must add Screen Recording to the control center clicking on the ‘+’ icon. In addition, we can place this tool where we want by holding down on it and sliding the icon with three stripes that appear on the right side.

Then, in order to use it, we must open the iPhone Control Center and click on its icon. From there, it will count down for three seconds for the video capture of the Apple device dashboard to begin.

Settings

We start with the iPhone, since they hardly hide any type of secret, that is, they do not have options available to modify video quality. We can only decide whether or not to use the microphone to also record it. In addition, it has the option to record the panel, but from a specific app.

Instead, depending on the customization layer of the mobile manufacturer, we will have more or less settings at our disposal. For example, we can have the option to Show or hide touch path, something that will be useful when we recorded the screen as a tutorial for someone else.

And it will not be the only option, since we can change image quality (depending on the resolution of the panel), the frames per second (FPS), in addition to adjusting the size of the viewfinder. We can also have the option to record or not the sound when we start this software tool. Finally, something that will work both on iOS and Android, will be to activate the Do not disturb mode so that the possible notifications that we receive on the mobile device do not appear.

What if my mobile doesn’t have it?

If you have an older mobile or screen recording is not enabled, you may have to install a third-party tool to be able to do so. In Google Play or App Store there is a lot of software to achieve this. The disadvantage of not being a native function is that you will have to endure limitations in its functions or even the inclusion of annoying advertising between recording and recording.

In this case, we recommend the apps of Record Screen (Android) and Du recorder (iOS). Two third-party softwares that we will find free, although both applications contain ads. If you want to try it, you can download it at the following links:

Once you have it installed on your mobile, it will ask you for a series of permissions. Although, the most important will be the permission so that you can access the phone’s gallery so that you can store the video clips in it.