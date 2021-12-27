Therefore, we must be an active subject of the conversation. Although, if we are recording the audio of an alien conversation, that is, in which we do not participate, we would be committing a crime. That is why whenever we receive a call, which we have made or received, we will not have any kind of problem.

Before going on to explain how you can record calls on Android, the truth is that you have to make it clear that this it is totally legal . Also, it could be used in court if necessary. In our country, the law assures us that, as long as the person who is recording the conversation is part of our conversation, it will be perfectly valid.

On some mobiles with Android 10, 11 or 12 or other versions such as Xiaomi , Samsung or Huawei , we are going to find the option at our fingertips to record calls quickly. However, on mobiles with a Stock version such as the Google Pixel, we do not have this option integrated. So we will have to resort to the tool to capture the screen or other third-party apps.

In addition, it must be taken into account that, the fact spread conversations or recordings is not a crime in itself, as long as you have participated in it. You can even spread them as long as the content we want to spread is not sensitive. Definitely, it will not be a crime to spread them as such, and remember that there can be no sensitive or private information about the other person.

Record calls on Android

As we have been telling you before, the possibility of recording calls with your mobile is not available to everyone, at least for Android Stock, such as Motorola. However, we will give you the perfect trick so that you can have an audio record of your conversations on your mobile phones. For example, in Spain we do not find this standard function in the Google app.

What version do you need

In order to have an audio record of our calls, Google puts the following requirements on us:

Use a mobile with Android 9 or a newer version.

Have the most recent version of the Phone app installed.

Being in a country or region where the recording of conversations is supported, as this tool is not available worldwide.

Or, at least, it was like that before. More than anything because Google has blocked call recording in the latest versions of its operating system. Therefore, if you have this option as standard, it is likely that you have it thanks to the personalization layer of your phone. Therefore, in order to record the audio of the conversations, we must use the trick that we will explain later.

How is it used

Once we need to record a call on Android, what we will have to do is the following that we are going to explain to you. Before we must take into account all the steps, since by default the android recorder 11 It does not choose to choose the sound and it would be useless to capture only the screen if what interests us is the sound and we do not capture it. And it was not until that version of the operating system when it was added as standard. Although, in other layers of customization it was already available.

We can start by recording the call or making it first, this is up to us.

What we have to do to achieve this is to slide the shortcut bar and find the ‘Record screen’ tool.

When touching on the option we will see several options and we have to mark in blue where it says ‘Microphone’.

Then we touch on its drop-down and select the option ‘Device audio and microphone’.

Now we touch on ‘Start’ and we go back or go to the call.

We will have to activate the ‘Speaker’ if we want the video to be heard well or otherwise it may sound very weak.

Once we have dropped the call, we can hang up as we normally do and slide the notification bar again. In this one, we will have the big red button that we show you, where just by touching it the recording will end.

Where are the recordings?

To consult them, cut them or share them, we will have to access the gallery of our mobile. In the videos section, more specifically, in the screen recordings section we will come across the recorded call on Android and it will only be a matter of using it in what we need. The panel can be locked while we are taking a video of the screen and the call, so it will not affect the result, since, even if nothing is seen on the panel, it will continue to record the sound.

Do it with other apps

We can always try other applications in the event that the software layer of our mobile does not have this functionality as standard or, if the video capture of the telephone panel does not work either to record the audio of the conversations we have on the phone. mobile. These are some of the best Google Play options.

Call Recorder

In this case, the first application known under the name ‘Call Recorder’ is one of the most downloaded from Google Play and its operation fully supports its functionality. You just have to give a few quick permissions and we can start making instant recordings. In addition, we will be able to store the audios of the conversations in an exact location of the Android device or in a space in the cloud that they offer us.

Cube ACR

The second app to record calls with the mobile that we have at our fingertips, called ‘Cube ACR‘, it also allows us to capture each and every one of the calls we receive on our mobile. In addition, it is compatible with any smartphone with Android Oreo onwards. Therefore, we only have to install it, access it and know all the permissions that it requests.

So that you can protect calls without difficulties we will have to give you advanced permissions, which in Android are called ‘Special permissions’. In this way, we can record the audio that enters the smartphone, the one that comes out of the speakers and that comes from the other interlocutor.

True Phone Dialer

The last alternative called ‘True Phone Dialer’ is one of the simplest and most intuitive options. With it we only have to worry about giving the permits and then calling or receiving them without being anything complex. start recording calls on our Android mobile phone. A central button that will appear on the panel will help us to start the option that we need so much. In addition, it will store it in the system, so that, finally, we can consult the captured audio from the file manager whenever we want.