This is a social network that provides many ways to stay in touch with family, friends, and conduct business. Here we will talk a little about Facebook messaging, one of the important aspects of Facebook.

How can I know if my message has been received and read?

The icons will help you to realize what has happened with your message, on the right side of the writing you will see an icon, it is a small circle, the blue circle appears when you are sending a message, when the message was sent successfully you will see the blue circle, but this time with a correct symbol.

When the person has read the message you will see a circle with the person’s profile photo, so you will notice if you message was sent and read successfully.

Methods to view messages without checking the seen in Messenger

There are times when we cannot reply to a message and we do not want the other person to realize that we have read it. Something that may also interest you is how to deactivate the Facebook chat and not appear online in case you receive numerous messages and you are not in a position to respond. But if you want to know How can you see a message without marking the check, here I show you some methods that will help you.

With airplane mode

This is the most effective way to read Messenger without being discovered in the attempt, you just have to activate airplane mode, look for the plane on your phone and touch it, make sure the screen shows the plane or say airplane mode and now if you safely open the message.

In case of using a laptop you can also do it in configuration, you just look for airplane mode and activate it. If you are with a PC you can look for an extension in Chrome that has that function and download it to have it when you do not want to be seen. Now after you exit Messenger and now if you must remove the airplane mode and continue normal on Facebook.

Upon receiving the notification

This method is pretty good if you have your phone on hand when the message comes in. You just have to press down the pop-up notification and thus see the complete message without being discovered, remember to cancel the quick reply and voila, the message has already been read without leaving a trace.

From the notification bar

But what a bad thing if we did not have the phone in hand, in this case you just have to go to the notification bar and slide the top bar There you will see all the notifications, use the quick reply option again and remember to cancel the quick reply after reading it.

If you use a PC these options will not work for you, so if you want not to be seen when reading the message, you must install an extensionOnce installed, you only have to activate the functions you need.

It seems that Facebook counts all our movements, but the truth is that this sometimes hurts us, because there are times when we don’t have time to respond and we don’t want to be rude. Good thing they exist ways to hide the seen in the Facebook Messenger accountLet’s see how you can do it.

From the web server

For this you can use the Unseen version In the form of extensions, the installation of this extension is simple and it will help you that others do not know that you have read the messages.

The first thing you should do is download and install an Android emulator for your computer, now open the emulator you have downloaded and in its search bar type Unseen Messenger and start the search, when you find it, a window will open either from the Play Store or from the application store, you just have to download and wait for it to install, then look for the options you are going to use and that’s it.

From the mobile app

To hide the seen on Facebook Messenger from your mobile you need an application to help you, Unseen is an application that will help you achieve it, you just have to search and download the app on the Play Store, you wait for it to install and then you configure the options you need, and now you can go on to read the messages without anyone knowing.

