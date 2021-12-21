The process is very simple and you only have to access Telegram Web.

One of the novelties that came to Telegram a long time ago was the fact of being able to return to the group in case we leave it. But this does not happen in the Android version, rather we have to go to the computer version to be able to do it, because it is where the news arrives even before.

I mean, now, if we want, we can leave a group and return to it whenever we want. For this we have to go to the web version and do a series of very simple steps, and also very intuitive, so that as soon as we do them once, we will remember forever.

Leaving groups with the possibility of returning

There is a trick to leave a group and to have the possibility of being able to re-enter whenever we want:

Enter the web version.

Go to the group we want to leave temporarily.

Click on the group name to bring up the pop-up window. Click on the quit button. This step is very important because if we click on delete we will never be able to enter again.

Once we have left, it will look like this:

Entering the group whenever we want

Now to go back we have to click on the group name again so that the emerging advantage appears again.

The result will be this:

Remember very well that, if you have left the group from any version of Telegram other than the web, you will not be able to do this. And, in addition, in case you have eliminated the group, you will not be able to return in any way unless someone sends you or they pass you an invitation link.

Also, one thing that is very interesting is that, if it comes out by following this method, no one will be able to put you back into the group. That is, if I leave the group, no one will be able to put me back in until I eliminate it. This is for safety, so that they don’t put me back in groups that I don’t want.

