‘Look, brother-in-law, what wine I bring you’ is a phrase that is repeated at any Christmas. Entertaining with wine at parties is the order of the day. The blessed problem is that sometimes the pairing plan that we had upsets us or even worse, that reaches an infamous temperature.

If a wine arrives cold, it will always have a solution: let him lose temperature until drinkable. The problem comes when that wine is infamously hot. Or warm, but in any case we are not going to be able to drink it as it appears at the door.

The point is, a few degrees can change the film a lot. If we get cold acid flavors and astringency are accentuated, in addition to preventing the wine from giving off aromas. If, on the other hand, it is hot —more than 20º— the sweetish profile comes to the fore and the alcohol is also more noticeable.





Nobody wants to drink mulled wine regardless of the type of wine, although there are extremes to which low temperatures destroy. This is the case of champagne and sparkling wines, which require a service of between 6º and 8º, but also of certain young and non-aged white wines, which need to be around 10º centigrade.

It would be different in the case of aged whites or young reds, with which we can talk about service temperatures between 12º and 14º. Already in full-bodied reds such as reserves and large reserves, we could consume it at about 16º or 18º.

A figure similar to those of fortified and fortified wines with a lot of aging such as odorous, cut sticks and certain examples of amontillado, as well as Madeira and Port wines, which are also usually drunk at that temperature. Finos and manzanillas, younger, can be consumed fresh, but not cold.

How to quickly chill a wine

There are three things in life: health, money and love. To cool the wine we would also need three things: ice, water and salt. In addition, if we want to speed up the process, we can also use a little kitchen paper.

He talks about it Joan Carles Ibáñez, sommelier of three Michelin stars Lasarte in Barcelona. “The best way to cool a bottle at home is to have a small bag of ice that is the frappe au moment that is done in restaurants so that it gets the temperature that we want, “he says.

“Logically if it comes from a well-conditioned place due to temperature and humidity in a cupboard where the wines are fine, but to cool it down, a champagne bottle with ice is enough“He explains. The solution to shorten the process:” if we want to go easier, add a little coarse salt to the ice, “he points out.

The chemical phenomenon that explains this acceleration is a endothermic energy absorption reaction. For the salt to dissolve, it needs heat, which ‘takes’ it from the bottle, so the cold from the ice passes faster into the container.

If we want a champagne that keeps the cold better, better metallic.

In any case, it is also more practical to speed up the process through crushed ice than to do it with ice that is too large, since we thus accelerate the process of melting the ice, transferring with more speed and increasing the contact surface of the bottle with the ice itself.

We could also think that it is better to have the bottle and the champagne bottle with the ice on the windowsill, with a low outside temperature, to speed up the process even more. However, the opposite would happen, since we would not be melting ice at the same speed.

A conventional ice, or bag ice themselves, usually be between -12º and -16º centigrade. If we cool down in a low outside temperature, typical of winter, both the salt and the water that are dissolved will stop part of this energy absorption process.

The final trick is to wrap the bottle with moistened kitchen paper. By increasing the cold solid surface in contact with the surface, we will also give the process a further boost.

In any case, none of these processes is immediate, so let’s calculate that, with the same proportion of water as ice and with three or four tablespoons of salt, we will need between 10 and 20 minutes to cool the wine depending on your condition.

To finish off the play, the bowl matters. Plastic is a first-rate thermal insulator, so it is we better use a metal champagne cooler because steel and metals are better conductors of energy, which is why it will keep ice and cold water temperatures longer.

All these tips also work with all kinds of drinks: also beer or soft drinks.

Freezer: no way

The temptation of speed up the process by turning to the freezer It may be tempting because it ensures a much faster drop in temperature, but is it convenient for us?

The answer is resounding: no. Such a delicate product can be damaged by a drop in extreme temperatures, just as extremely hot temperatures make you ill.

Therefore, no freezer to cool, not near the radiator or from a heat source to temper it during your Christmas.

