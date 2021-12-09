TikTok made its way in a very interesting way due to its easy handling and its multiple effects, such as filters, voice effects, music among many others that you can use to design your video, you can unleash your imagination and do something unique that everyone can see. But it not only offers us effects and fast video shots and other features, but also you can make a video with photos you have in the gallery and to this you can apply sound effects, Stickers and filters among others.

Which means that we can create a video with photos from scratch with the application, but for this you should know that you have to meet certain parameters As keep in mind that this video platform only accepts short videos, the number of photos that you can use to make the video is limited, as is the number of videos that you can put in a single video.

How many photos can the TikTok movie effect be applied to?

To create a video with photos from the gallery we must take into account what we can and cannot do. The duration of the videos that can be uploaded to the application conditions the maximum number of photos that can be uploaded to create a video, in essence they can last a minute.

The maximum amount that you can use is 35 photos for making a video, whether you want a video of just photos or mixed with parts in video. This allows us to keep the margin of what is the main function of the application, which is the use of short videos for short stories, that is, express an idea in a concrete way.

Although the application already allows them to be a maximum of 3 minutes and it is explained that this is to be able to experience storytelling, the inclusion of audiovisual content that would not otherwise be possible in a short period of time.

In what ways is the movie effect added on TikTok?

The magic of TikTok becomes its variety of effects to choose and also everything that we can add to the video such as text, stickers etc. If what you want is to make a video with the photos in your gallery and place the film effect, you must do the following:

We enter our TikTok account Click on the symbol + down in the middle The active camera will appear and ready to start recording At the bottom right, click Load The gallery will open here you select the photos for the video Now press sequence and the application will join them in a video Here we add filters and music we also choose how the images will be displayed Click next At the bottom in effects you look for the one called movie

So in this way you can create the video you need, it should be noted that you can change the effect whenever you want until you feel comfortable. Also note that you can save TikTok effects.

What are the elements that can be added on the TikTok?

Apart from effects and filters, the Chinese application also gives us the option to load different elements on the video, so that while it is playing they appear as you want, to say if you want to add a text to the video to express something or perhaps an emoji or Stickers. This gives our videos versatility and attractiveness, knowing how to use them and testing them one by one will make it easier for us to make the editing more complete as the case may be.

In this way we can capture the attention of users, it is always good to do things in a way that stand out on social media The correct expressiveness of an idea has a great scope and take advantage of the tools that TikTok offers us something fundamental to be able to express what our inner artist wants to show.

Text, Stickers and emojis

In order to introduce text, emojis and stickers in a video and give expression to a feeling in the case of emojis or cover something in the video or give more charisma we can do it in a simple way.

First we make the video once this is done you go to the bottom in the face figure called Stickers then you will see the two options Emojis and Stickers Here you can choose the one you need by choosing from the lists offered by each option.

Now you can choose the place where they will go and the size you can also define the duration time that will appear in the video for this you must go to the Emoji or Stickers and here give the option Set duration, adjust the duration time and then Anchor. Finally, to add text you just have to give the letter A and here you will get the frequent tools of any format to add text.