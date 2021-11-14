In social networks there is an increasing trend to use images and drawings to make a comment or to place it in a story. Facebook has joined this trend and now you also have Stickers available in your comments. Here we will show you how you can use it.

When Facebook started it was a sensation to be able to see the photos that your friends published and the opportunity you had to comment on that image. But words always fall short to express what we really think.

Because, alphanumeric characters were often used, such as the use of acronyms in combination with numbers that represented a picture or a shortened expression. This resource was so successful that shortened expressions are used to this day.

Facebook has its Messenger chat application, this have been using Stickers for some time. However, now on the normal Facebook platform you can use the stickers in your comments.

Download your stickers

To use stickers in your comments, you can download them from the same application. You just have to locate a publication that you like and click on the Comment tab, there will be a writing bar and on the right side there will be three icons. Select the one with a face and another window will appear with all the application’s own categories.

But if you want to have other stickers in your account, you should look in the second bar for the down arrow icon that represents Download. That will make you go to the download store and it will show you all the available packages. Press the one you like and start using it.

Create your own stickers

Among the new updates of the application was added the creation of your own stickers or avatar, without the need to resort to another application. Although it is a slow process, if you are patient you can create images with expressions that summarize what you want to say.

You can do it from your account settings, you just have to look in See more to display several options. Among them you will see Avatars and when you select it the process of building your face will begin.

You yourself will establish your facial features such as: the shape of your nose, ears, eyes, hair color and skin. If not, you can take a selfie to finish the aspects of your face. Once the process is finished, you will have your stickers available to be used.

Facebook has always been characterized from the beginning for being innovative by being able to give its users the opportunity to react to a publication that catches their attention. This reaction called Like was highly anticipated every time content was uploaded. But as time went by, people wanted more.

So the administrators of the application added more options to make reactions, but they fell short, since other platforms were already using emojis and stickers. And in order not to be left behind, I not only activate the use of stickers but also the creation of these.

If you want comment with using the stickers, don’t think it will be complicated for you. If you have used stickers in other networks then you can already get an idea, because their use is very similar. You just have to select a publication and click on the comments icon, then select the happy face to choose the sticker you want.

WhatsApp is one of the applications where stickers are used the most, so you may have an avatar on Facebook that you like and want to share with WhatsApp. To do this you must enter your Facebook application and look in the comment tab of any publication.

There you find the Avatars section and you must search among your creations for the one you like the most. Once this is done, you must press it until share comes out and you can see More options. In the window that appears on your screen you can select to share your sticker on WhatsApp. This action will take you to the WhatsApp application where you must choose a contact or a group to send your sticker.