Microsoft Word is a very complete program that includes tools to write your work efficiently. In the document, you can insert page numbers to list the pages of a document. This will make it possible to locate any specific aspect of the content in less time.

For that reason, this tool allows you to put Roman and Arabic numbers to identify the pages of the text and to be able to combine both numbers. All this and more is covered in this article, that is why we ask you to continue reading until the end.

What is the use of putting Roman and Arabic numerals in documents?

Word is a very used work tool to carry out your tasks and work. In it you can personalize your documents and organize them by inserting page numbering. You may wonder about the usefulness of putting page numbers according to the APA standards of the research papers you write in Word. Let’s see what it does to do it.

Number pages

Numbering pages allows you to organize your document. That way when you print you can organize it according to the numbering that each page shows and more when it comes to extensive jobs. In addition, listing the pages constitutes a rule that research papers must comply with in their presentation.

Listings of numbers

Putting Roman or Arabic numerals in Word documents allows you to create lists of work numbers for identify every aspect of the document, the tables and tables especially when you make the index. You can visit the microsoft word page and know the tool.

Headings and titles

By putting numbers on the pages of a Word document, you are identifying the heading and titles that comprise all the work. That way you can easily locate some aspect of the work indicated in a title. The numbering of the pages corresponds to the heading of the work and even the titles.

How to place Roman and Arabic numerals in Word?

Word is the tool to edit your work efficiently. In addition, it includes many functions in its toolbar that you can apply to shape and organize the presentation of your works, such as numbering the pages. Let’s see how you can put Roman and Arabic numerals in Word.

Format the numbers

You open a Word document and in the toolbar you click on Insert and then on Page number format, and in the window that opens you must choose the number format to apply, either Roman or Arabic numerals.

Choose location

After having selected the number format to apply, click OK. To choose the location, you go back to the toolbar and click on Page number to choose the place where you want the numbering to be displayed. When selecting a particular position, it can be at the beginning or the end of each page. Choosing one will list all the pages of the document with Roman or Arabic numerals and in the defined position.

Page setup

You can configure page of word document from toolbar, by clicking Jump you will be able to insert another page to change the numbering. So you can change the number format and the pages from where the new enumeration will start.

Design

In this section of the Word toolbar it allows you to combine the numbering format that will be applied to the document. You can insert both Roman and Arabic numerals.

How to write Roman numerals within a text in Word?

On the other hand, to put Roman numerals in a Word document, the procedure is: press on Insert, then Page Number and Page Number Format. In the pop-up window, you select Roman numerals and determine the start of the numbering, click OK. Then you go back to Page Number to choose the potion if at the beginning or the end of the page and the different locations of each one and that’s it. You can also remove the page number in Word.

How can I combine Roman and Arabic numerals?

To combine Roman and Arabic numerals in the page numbering, you must proceed to establish the numbering structure: first pages without numbering, which correspond to table and content; the following pages with blunt numbers and the others with Arabic numbers. In the document, click on the View option on the toolbar and then on Multiple Pages. You click Insert, Footer, choose a format. Arabic numerals will be applied throughout the document.

Now you proceed to edit those values, for which you must place the cursor on the last word of the first page of the document. On the bar you press Layout and choose the option Jumps and then Next page. Press the Del keys to return the text to its place in case it has been lowered to the third sheet. Then you go to page 2, click on Design and Link to the previous one. In this way, the text you place on this page will also be shown on the following pages but not on the previous one. And you proceed to remove the footer from the first page.

You set the numbering in Roman numerals for the entire document and then edit only on the pages where you want that numbering to be displayed. You are in the footer of page 2, click Insert, Page Number and then Format of page number. You select Roman numerals and determine where the numbering will begin.

If you want this numbering to only appear on the first 5 pages, you go to page 4 and click on the toolbar Layout, Page Setup and Jumps then Next Page. Another page will be created, you click Design and Link to the previous one. Insert the numbering in Arabic numerals, starting from page 5 onwards.