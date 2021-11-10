Various applications and web platforms have implemented dark mode as a way of offering greater user comfort. While optimizing certain aspects of the device, generating greater efficiency in the execution of orders.

In the particular case of iPhone devices, it is not only possible activate dark or night mode on the phone; rather, different applications allow you to use this theme in your environment. To activate the night mode on Twitter, all you have to do is follow a series of simple steps to make the settings properly.

What are the benefits of using dark mode in your iPhone applications?

In addition to the visual appeal that includes for many to use the dark mode in the applications of the device; This option offers quite considerable advantages, not only for the device, but also for users. Since night mode generates a greater visual comfort in low light areas or at night, reducing eyestrain and fatigue from prolonged exposure to light from the device.

Improve and optimize the performance of your mobile

Dark mode has been implemented as a tool that offers not only visual comfort, but higher performance in different aspects of the device. By activating this function in different applications and in the default theme of your iPhone; The device will allocate most of the energy to carry out the execution of the processes. What consequently optimize processes and offers greater responsiveness.

Save battery without losing screen quality

Activating dark mode in applications, as well as on the iPhone device itself, allows up to 40% of the device’s battery to be saved. This is due to the fact that the black pixels on the device screen consume less battery than white or other colored pixels, as they emit much less light.

Keep in mind that the average time that the device’s battery lasts will not only depend exclusively on whether the device’s dark mode is activated. But time of use plays a fundamental role on the power consumption on the phone.

However, activating the dark mode in applications such as YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter, as well as that of the same device, will allow the battery consumption to be optimal. At the same time as the image quality and visuals on the screen is not affected.

Customize your applications to the maximum

By activating the dark or night mode on your iPhone, you can adapt new visuals that match the black background to make them more comfortable to look at. In the same section where it is possible to activate the dark mode of the applications, you can define other aspects such as the color of the letter or the outline of the selection boxes.

Therefore, you will be able customize apps as you prefer, calibrating the contrast of the device, playing with tones and elements that perhaps did not fit with the clear theme of the graphic environment.

By default, dark or night mode is disabled in the app, so it is necessary access the platform to configure. First, you will have to go to the Twitter settings menu; selecting the icon identified with three superimposed lines, in the upper corner of the home screen.

Once you are in the main menu, you must select the option identified as ‘Settings and Privacy’. In this new window, you will have to enter the ‘Screen and sound’ section and then in the ‘Dark Mode’ box. You can activate this option to change the graphical environment of Twitter to a dark theme.

Likewise, you can also change the settings in this section so that Twitter’s dark mode is activated only at night. It will be enough check the box ‘Automatic at sunset’, within the configuration of the ‘Dark Mode’ section.

The web version of the social network Twitter also has the possibility of using dark mode on its platform. For this, it is necessary access the configuration menu, by selecting the ‘More options’ section, on the icon with the three ellipsis, which is located in the panel to the left of the window.

There, you will have to select the section ‘Privacy settings’, and within this the section called ‘Accessibility, screen and languages’. Within the latter, you will have to select the ‘Show’ option, which is the one that allows you to make the corresponding settings for the image themes and other visual elements.

Now, you will have to locate the section identified as ‘Background Image’, in which you will have three different options available for the visual mode. Those corresponding to night mode are the options: Clear Night and Dark Night; select the one you prefer to activate dark mode while using Twitter on your computer.