Windows is one of Microsoft’s greatest creations. Several versions of the system have been created and in each one of them you can see obvious improvements in its operation. The look and feel of Windows File Explorer has also improved a lot to the point where you can now do things change folders icon.

Maybe for a long time you wanted change the icon to your folders Windows 10, but you did not know how. Well this time you will learn to do such a thing. Shortly we will explain what are the requirements that an image must meet to be able to place it as a folder icon, how to change the icon of a folder and other things.

What are the requirements that your image must meet to use it as an icon?

So that you can place a certain image as an icon in a folder, it is important that it meet certain requirements. In case the image does not have these types of suitable characteristics, you should not worry, since at least you will know what to correct.

Dimensions and size

This image that you will place as the icon of that folder, has to have a dimension of 32 pixels by 32. Regarding the weight of the image, it is not something that matters much, since the system will not hinder you regarding image size. In addition to using folder icon change, you can use Windows 10’s specific folder order.

Picture format

Before we mentioned that the image size it didn’t matter much, which is very true. However, to be able to place that image as the icon of any folder it is important that you place the image in ‘ICO’ format. This is the format that all icons have, including the one used by Windows programs.

The format of the image that you have at your fingertips should surely be PNG or JPG. To convert that image into an ‘ICO’ format, you can use a program called ‘IrfanView’, which can be downloaded from the official website of the program. Once you have the program, just you have to put the image in he and convert it.

What should you do to customize your folder icon in Windows 10?

Once you have the icon ready, you just need to learn how to attach it to the folders. First, we will explain how to change you the icon to your personal folder Windows 10.

Position yourself on your computer desk.

Press your personal Windows 10 folder.

Given that you have selected the folder , right click on it.

, right click on it. Then, click on the ‘Properties’ option.

Within the properties of that folder you will enter the ‘Customize’ section.

Then, choose the option ‘Change icon’.

In the new window that will appear, click where it says ‘Browse’.

Find the icon that you have created with the help of IrfanView within the file explorer.

Select it and then click on accept within the ‘Properties’ window so that the changes are saved.

How can you use an image of your PC as your folder icon?

The only way to put an image in JPG or PNG format as a folder icon is to transform it into ‘ICO’ format and then place it in the folder. In the previous paragraphs it was explained how to change your folder icon Windows found on the desktop. Now, see how this is done from the file explorer:

Take the folder you want to change the icon to and move it to the ‘Downloads’ library.

There, right click on that folder to select the ‘Properties’ option.

Inside the properties you will enter the ‘Customize’ section .

. The next thing is to look for an option called ‘Change icon’ to press it.

In the new box choose the option that says ‘Browse’.

Right in the windows explorer window that will come out select the icon that you will place in the folder and click on ‘OK’.

and click on ‘OK’. In the ‘Properties’ box, click on the apply option and then ‘OK’.

How to use a PNG image as a folder icon in Windows 10?

The only way to use a PNG image as a folder icon within Windows 10 is by placing it as a folder preview. In part, this would not be placing an image as an icon, but rather the image would be displayed in the folder. See how to put an image in the preview of a folder: