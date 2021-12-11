Social networks have had a great reach since they were created. This is thanks to the countless things you can do from there, so you will be able to add photos and videos of your property so that your friends can see them and among the most used options that there are, now are the filters.

One of the apps that has best implemented this filter tool is Messenger. In this application you will be able to send photos to your contact using This function. But you may not know how to update the filters section to use the newest ones, here you will learn how to do it quickly and easily.

In what situations is it advisable to use filters for video calls?

There are times when we want to use the filters offered by the Messenger application, since they help us to improve the photos we take. These filters can also be used while making a video call. But there are times when it is not advisable to use them, as it would be a bit weird for you to use them in all the video calls you make.

To make speed calling fun

One of the situations in which you can use these filters to work well is while making short video calls that are of little importance such as talking with a friend. A) Yes they can laugh for a while with the filters that they use both.

Use them when you have a good internet connection so that the quality does not drop

Another issue that you have to take into account is to use the filters when you have a stable and fast internet connection, since these filters require a fast internet for the filters to work the right way.

How can you use new filters in the Messenger room?

After knowing all the situations in which you will be able to use Messenger filters in video call rooms, you will probably want to try to use them. That’s why we’re going to go indicating each of the steps that you are going to follow so that you can activate the filters in your video calls.

In the computer

On your computer, it is easier to activate the filters for video calls in Messenger. For this you will only have to go to the messenger website on your computer and start the call room with your friends. Then on the screen you will see a smiley face icon which you are going to click.

From here you will have a menu and there will be a button that says ‘Effects’. Now you can choose the filter that you like the most or that suits you depending on the situation of the call you are making. This way you can enjoy your favorite filters also in your video calls. After you select the filter, you can tap anywhere on the screen to close this menu.

From the cellphone

In such a case that you want to start using Messenger filters from your phone, we are going to show you how you can use it on iOS and Android cell phones, since the app is almost identical on these two systems.

Here it is almost the same as the process you should do on your computer. You have to make a call room, after the video call is started you will see a small icon of a face and you will touch it. After this, you will be able to choose the type of filters that you will be able to use in the call, either a specific background for the call or a face filter. Then you can touch anywhere on the screen and the filter menu will close.

What to do to download filters from the Messenger filter library to your account?

One of the things that characterizes Messenger is that it has focused on keeping the filters section as up-to-date as possible. Because of this you can make a lot of edits to your photos, but it is likely that still do not appear any of the new filters, that’s why you will have to do this.

We almost always use the filters that are shown to us at the beginning, therefore, for new filters to be updated you have to do this. You will click on the face icon and here you can enter any of the sections that the filters offer you. Among these are also the backgrounds and effects that will also be very helpful for you to edit any photo.

If after doing this the filters are not updated, you will have to go to the app store from your cell phone. Now, you will update the Messenger app to the most recent version, so all the filters would have to be updated.