If you are new to TikTok and want to know new functions of this application, you have come to the right place, today we will explain how you can put different videos in one. So that in this way your content is much more personalized.

How to properly duo a TikTok video?

A duo on tiktok is an app feature that makes the screen is divided into two parts and on both sides two different videos are played, allowing users to interact with each other, here we will explain how you can correctly perform a duo.

With videos from other users

To perform a duet on tiktok with videos from other users, the first thing you have to do is find the video you want to use for the duet. Typically, people are looking for music videos of famous singers, but you can also use a friend’s. When you find the video, you must click on the share option which is located on the right side and is represented by an arrow-shaped icon. Next, you will be able to see a menu with various options, you must select the one that says duo.

If this option does not appear, it means that the person configured the privacy of your account on tiktokTherefore, you will not be able to perform the duet, however, you can keep trying other videos, until you get one and can perform the duet.

If you find a video that does allow a duet, you will see that the tiktok platform is divided into two parts, on the right side the video you chose will appear, and on the left side you will find your camera to make a recording. Here you can use the settings found on the right side of your cell phone screen, through them you can place the front or external camera, adjust the speed you want the recording to take, among other things.

Once you have all the settings ready, click on the red button to start recordingIf for some reason you want to stop the recording, click on that same button and to continue the same, this is very useful when recording a tiktok in parts.

While you are recording, a blue bar will appear at the top indicating your progress, that is, the seconds of recording, it is obvious that your recording has to take the same length of time as the video you chose. When you have finished recording the tiktok application, it will take you to a screen where you can edit the video to your liking, if the editing screen does not appear then you must click on the red button on the right side.

In the editing part you can put effects, filters, stickers among other things, and to do so, just use the icons at the bottom, when you finish editing your video, click on next.

Finally, to finish publishing your duo, you can add a text as a description, either a #hashtag or a mention to a friend, and here you can select the privacy you want the tiktok to carry, you can choose between public, only friends or totally private, apart you can choose whether or not you want to allow comments, if you allow other users to download it among other things.

After you have all the settings ready, you can click on publish, and in a second the duo will be uploaded to your personal tiktok account and the other users will be able to observe it. Ready, it’s that simple to create a duo in the tiktok application.

Your own videos

The tiktok platform too allows you to create duets with your own videos and thus give it a more original touch, it should be noted that doing so is very simple even if there is no function that allows you to perform duets with yourself, and here we will tell you the steps you must follow to achieve it.

Locate the tiktok application on your personal phone and open it. Then start recording a video. Then post your video. Find the video you just published and click on the share option. Notably you can use a video that you already had published. Once you click on share, select duet, you will see that the screen will automatically be divided into two parts. You must click on the red button to record the other part of the video. Then, if you want, add filters, stickers or letters to your video. Finally, click on publish. That’s how easy it is to record a duet with your own video.

How to filter your duet video on TikTok?

If you want your duo to look much better, as we have already mentioned, you can add a sticker, text and filter. To add a filter to a duet is very simple. While you are recording the video on the right side of your phone screen you will be able to see various options, including the filter, and this is represented by three circles, just click on them and then at the bottom you can choose the filter of your preference.

What to do to mix photos and videos in a single TikTok?

If you want to create a TikTok where you can place photos with videos together, slide type, it is very simple, and here we will tell you the steps you must follow.