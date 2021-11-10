Do you want your Instagram photos to look professional and almost perfect? Well, the best effect to achieve this is placing the blurred background. In addition to this effect, you can also customize your story in many other ways.

Likewise, you can also find new effects and filters to place them. For you to achieve all this, now you will see how to put the blurred background in your Instagram stories.

Why is the bokeh effect so popular on Instagram Stories?

The bokeh effect has become very popular because it allows users to blur or position blur the background of the photographs. With this, the photographs acquire a professional view and make them look more representative. Because of that, almost everyone uses this filter.

What are the advantages of using portrait mode on my Instagram photos?

When using portrait mode in the Instagram app You have the advantage that in this mode the app has the ability to read faces and identify them in order to blur the rest of the image. Of course, if you do not activate the focus mode it will be impossible for you to do this, but using the portrait mode in focus you can take professional photos.

What other plugins can I add to my Instagram stories?

If you want your Instagram story to look the best of all and be complete, you have to know how to put it together. In addition to have a professional photographYou can also do many other things to make your story stand out. Right now you will see what we are talking about.

Add stickers

In Instagram stories you can add stickers to make it look much more personalized. To add them, you just have to press the logo where a smiling sticker appears and there will appear the instagram stickers that you can use. Likewise, it is also possible that you create your own stickers.

Make a mention

In case you go out with another person in the photo, you can make a ‘Mention’ and so on enrich the look of it. In case you go out alone or alone, you can mention someone special that you want to see your story.

Hashtags are very useful to associate the activity you are doing at that moment and can give you more scope. If you are playing golf and you put the hashtag #GOLF, all the people who follow the #GOLF will see your story.

Ask questions, surveys or quizzes

This can strengthen the relationship you have with your audience and entertain you for a while. You can tell them to ask you questions and you can answer them in stories, take polls to find out people’s opinions, or take questionnaires. You place these things from the same place that you put the music and the stickers.

Share your location

If you want people to know where you are, it is best to share your location in a story. For example, if you walk Hawaii vacation, you can put that location along with a photo on the beach and your story will be an impact.

Add music

One of the best features that Instagram stories have is that they allow you to place music on them. Thanks to this, these get more attractive, since you can connect with the beauty of someone and also with the music that this person listens. The music can be placed from the section where you place the stickers.

One of the ways that people can promote a product is through the Instagram social network. That is why instagram stories They allow you to share links and in that way make your audience know what you want to teach them through that link.

Add filters and text

The number of possibilities that you can obtain using the filters is almost infinite, since several new filters are released daily within Instagram. You can take the pictures you want using these filters and add text to personalize them even more.

How to explore other effects and save them to my Instagram camera?

If you want to have new filters on instagram photos, you can start exploring. To start, you have to access the Instagram camera and press and hold any filter. Now you will see the option to save it and it will also tell you ‘Explore more effects’, you have to click there.

Then you just have to try on the filters and save the ones that best suit your tastes. After you save them You can even use them offline to take all the pictures you want.

Is it possible to create the blur effect with the camera of my cell phone?

Depending on the mobile you have, it may or may not be possible perform blur effect in the photographs you take. In order for your mobile to be able to take pictures in this way, it must first have portrait mode. And the second thing is that it has the blur mode.

Regularly best phones to take pictures They are the Samsung brand, since their cameras have the integrated blur mode. In case this mode does not work for you, you have to check your camera settings to see if this mode is deactivated. If so, you just have to activate it.

What is the correct way to align your face to achieve a good effect?

This requires a lot of practice, but it is not impossible to do. You just have to face the camera and find the best angle for your face, since depending on the shape of your face, the filter will have a different effect. When you find a perfect angle to take your picture, you can use the filters professionally.