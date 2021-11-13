The community of content creators has become linked to the world of live broadcasts (also called streaming). This is becoming notorious on platforms such as Twitch, where more and more users are enjoying and uploading content on this video website.

Although many of the people who upload content to Twitch do so for entertainment and leisure, the truth is that several others are completely dedicated to this medium. This does it is necessary to have a good image to get more followers. So below, it will be explained how to properly edit the profile on Twitch.

What data should you put in your Twitch bio?

Within your Twitch profile there is access to all the general information, from seeing the subscribers you have, to how many direct you have uploaded to the channel. And since this presentation is the first thing users will see, it is extremely important to have the necessary data to be able to capture the identity of your channel.

The first thing that should be described in the Twitch biography is the theme of the channel, with this it is recommended to specify what categories does the content belong to. Be it video games, reviews or any other topic that can be developed within the platform. Likewise, it is valid to place any personal data that is relevant.

How can you add a description to your Twitch bio?

The Twitch platform has a fairly simple interface where it is easy access to various profile settings. In case of using the Twitch website and wanting to get to the settings to write the biography, the following steps should be done:

The first thing to do is go to Twitch and log in.

You must click on the profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Enter ‘settings’.

Click on ‘channel and videos’.

Go down to the section ‘ change the identification data of your account ‘.

‘. In the ‘biography’ bar, write the text with a maximum of 300 characters .

. Click on ‘save changes’.

On the other hand, the Twitch platform also has a version for mobile phones. In this app, you also have the option to write or change the channel’s biography. For this, the following must be done:

Enter the app and log in.

On the home page, click on the profile icon in the upper left corner.

Go to the three points in the upper corner.

Click on ‘edit biography’.

Write the biography and then click on ‘save’.

How to add a link to your other social networks?

Within the Twitch profile there is a space where different links can be placed that can link the account to YouTube, Twitter and other social networks. To add these links you have to go to settings, enter ‘channel and videos’ and go to the ‘social links’ section.

In this section there are different bars where you can paste the different links of your social networks in the order you want. These will be visible on your channel and the followers can be redirected to your social networks through these links.

What is the way in which you can edit or delete the link?

Within the same configuration space, you will find the setting to remove some link. You just have to go to the link bar you want to delete and click on the trash can icon. In this way, the link will be deleted.

What should you do to edit the Twitch panels?

Panels are a very prominent feature in the channel image. To edit them, you have to go to the profile on Twitch and go to the ‘about’ tab. Within this section you have to select the link ‘edit panels’, and they can automatically be modified. In this text and images with a specific size will be added to publish.

What are the steps to add a broadcast schedule to your channel?

To access the calendar setting, go to the profile control panel and enter settings, then click on ‘channel and videos’ and then go to ‘calendar’. And in the ‘add transmission’ space you can adjust the dates, times and descriptions of future channel broadcasts.