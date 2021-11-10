The fact that technology advances by leaps and bounds means that mobile devices increasingly have a greater number of functions and peculiarities that they can take advantage of. One of them is the ability to set a transparent wallpaper, which is made possible by a app for your phone. The negative is that it is only available for Android , so if you have an iPhone you will not be able to take advantage of this curiosity.

It is possible thanks to an app

There is a huge variety of backgrounds for your smartphone, from the default ones installed at the factory on your mobile or any that you can download from the Internet. However, there is another option that will provide your terminal with a exclusive look and quite curious. For this reason, you sure want to know how to install a transparent wallpaper .

The app in question is called ‘Transparent screen and live wallpaper’. It’s about a completely free software and that, despite this, does not abuse the ads. In addition, it is very easy to use given the simplicity of its interface.

The process to set the transparent background is as simple as opening the application and selecting the option called Type Live Wallpaper and click on Set transparent wallpaper. However, to fully enjoy these types of wallpapers you need to keep the screen clean.

Watch out for the battery

The procedure is lossless. If you have read carefully you will see how your previous background has disappeared, being replaced by a translucent background. In case you haven’t realized it yet, this is possible because the app continuously use the camera from your smartphone.

Obviously this causes a excessive battery drain, since the software will always be active in the background to offer you that transparency. Therefore, it is advisable to use it only as a curiosity and not to keep it continuously. Even with a phone whose battery has enormous autonomy, its capacity will suffer.

The quality is not the same

How can you check the visual quality the background is not the same that the device’s camera actually offers. This is because the image is compressed so as not to affect the performance of the terminal.

Similarly, the focus is not totally sharp. Even so, it is a very peculiar alternative to use from time to time or to surprise your group of friends with a background that they will not know how to establish.