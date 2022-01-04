How to protect yourself with Samsung Knox, Knox Vault and Secure Folder

Its objective? Provide tools to both companies and users end to give some control over the system and its security. Specifically, Knox falls into three categories: data security, remote device configuration, and device management and control.

And yes, it is so useful for both private users and companies using Samsung phones. For example, if you are a company you can have all the devices connected to each other and you can apply security policies, terminal management, control the updates of the Operating System … Almost absolutely everything related to security, so that both you and your employees are protected to the maximum. Among some of its options for companies we find: E-FOTA (to control the versions of the operating system of company mobiles), Mobile Enrollment (automate the registration process of the company’s terminals in the chosen MDM) and Manage (manage security and company mobiles).

Now we will talk about two indispensable tools, Knox Vault and the Secure Folder, which are framed within the Knox system to provide users with levels of security and privacy never before seen in any other mobile phone ecosystem such as Samsung’s.

Knox Vault

With Knox Vault you can always keep your data safe. It is a set composed of a secure processor, secure memory and software that allows communication between the two, where the information that is stored will be practically inaccessible to any attack, and beware of this, physical or cybernetic. Now we explain why. But first you have to know that Knox Vault is Samsung’s secure processor that encrypts your most sensitive data through an algorithm that prevents side channel attacks.

On the other hand, it consists of a memory chip whose function is to safely store everything in the phone, avoiding information leaks of any kind, whether physical or through malware or any other attack typeas it is not connected to the Android operating system itself and will prevent possible data leaks.

In this way, the software will detect if someone tries to manipulate the mobile either physically or virtually. At that very moment, the mobile sends an alert to Knox Vault, which immediately blocks access to all the mobile data, making it completely impossible to access it in any way. If for example someone opens the back cover and tries to manipulate and disconnect the processor or chip, it will directly crash. The same happens if we put ourselves in the assumption of a virtual attack.

Samsung is strongly committed to Knox Vault as one of the most advanced security solutions on the market, giving you the best protection at the highest level whatever the case in which you are or whatever the threat. Our privacy as users will always be under the lock of Knox Vault, avoiding all kinds of physical attacks or virtual, as we have told you. Make it difficult for hackers, if not virtually impossible.

Secure Folder: apparently a folder, but that hides a lot

A folder with lambskin, but the soul of a protective wolf. What does this mean? That, at first, it may seem like a folder without much more function than to store ‘something’, it is not known what, but it is really useful. To access it, you will only have to use biometric data such as fingerprint or facial recognition, yes, but only you, the owner of that mobile.

In it we can save all kinds of vulnerable information such as bank account data, passwords, texts, photographs or any type of information that we consider relevant. Once inside it, and connected to Samsung Knox Vault, the system that we have explained to you previously, it will be practically impossible for anyone to access it, except the owner of the mobile.

You can camouflage this folder with another name and even an image, to simulate that it is any application, which is a security plus. Even so, if someone discovers it, they will not be able to access it if they are not the owner of the mobile and verify their biometric data.

Through these three tools and functions Samsung makes available to users of the marks the most advanced in security and privacy, always maintaining very high standards of user protection. There is no brand on the market with a proven security of such a high level as that offered by Samsung in its mobile terminals. Still, Samsung continues to work daily to improve its Knox platform and protect its mobile terminals from new threats.