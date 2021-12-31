This scam is proliferating a lot on WhatsApp right now and you should protect yourself against it, and we will tell you what it consists of.

WhatsApp is the most used messaging application in the world and also the main tool used by cybercriminals to try to scam with different techniques, and one that is being seen recently in the Meta application is the use of accounts with fake profiles to gain your trust.

How they report from wabetainfo, scammers are currently using VoIP numbers to get throwaway accounts, initially locating people at random to gain their trust.

They are unknown contacts who speak to you directly on WhatsApp and point out that they have you in their address book, to try to deceive you. At first they are very friendly, they ask you very basic personal information to gain your trust, but when the moment comes when they ask you, for example, to add them to social accounts like Facebook or Instagram, the blackmail begins.

Although it is a very old technique, it does usually work in front of people who require friends or older people who do not understand much about the technological world. If you end up adding these types of accounts to your Instagram or Facebook, they will access all your personal images and enter the circle of your friends to blackmail you.

They are even capable of using Photoshop to change some of your photos and send them to your friends unless you send them money. Obviously even if you send them money, they keep blackmailing you.

The most basic way to protect ourselves against these types of attacks that use social engineering it’s common sense. You should avoid talking to unknown contacts, and above all never share personal information, and that also means not adding them to your Facebook or Instagram account since they could use your photos and contacts to blackmail you.