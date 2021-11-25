WhatsApp is one of the most successful applications on both iOS and Android. A tool for messaging successor to SMS with which many of us have grown up and whose security we can reinforce by following the steps that we are going to see now and without the need to use third-party tools. And it is that in WhatsApp we can get to store a good part of our digital life and hence it is important to have it protected.

It is about increasing privacy so that the conversations we have on file are only accessible to us or to those people to whom we give permission. And it is not something trivial, because in WhatsApp, the same as in other mail or messaging applications can be stored sensitive data that we want to keep safe from prying eyes.

In this tutorial we are going to see how you can block access to WhatsApp, both in iOS and Android, so that to enter we have to use an access code or if our mobile allows it, through the fingerprint or Face ID.

Block access to WhatsApp on iPhone

If ours is an iPhone, the process to block access to WhatsApp is as follows. Of course, depending on the phone model we have, we can access the lock with Face ID (from iPhone X) or in the previous ones by means of the fingerprint with the Touch ID.

To do this we have to enter the application and then in the bottom bar enter the “Setting” pressing the cogwheel button. Of all the sections we have to look at the one that bears the title of “Bill”.

Within “Bill” we choose “Privacy” and we will see several options, the last one being “Screen lock” and this is the one we are going to select. We will see a new screen in which we will mark the check box “Require Touch / Face ID”.

At this point we only have to define the blocking options. We can choose the time that will elapse until the lock is activated in 1 minute, 15 minute or one hour time frames.

Block access to WhatsApp on Android

In the case of using a mobile with Android, the process is very similar, although it brings differences. In the case and for the tests, in a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, WhatsApp allows choose fingerprint unlock. The option may vary depending on the mobile that we are going to use, but the steps are the same and it is about preventing access to the chats even if the phone is unlocked.

To be able to activate the blocking of chats in WhatsApp it is necessary to enter the application, for which it is enough to click on the three points in the upper right corner to access the “Settings” and then choosing the section “Bill”.

We will see different sections and of all the eligible we look at “Privacy”, where we will have to go down to the end of the screen where we will see the section “Unlock with fingerprint” and we will see an activation box on which we will have to click.

The phone will ask us to confirm our identity with the fingerprint on the screen and then we can configure the settings such as the time necessary for the lock to be activated in terms of 1, 30 minutes or immediately. We can also choose if we want to preview the text of the message in the notifications of new messages, for which we have to click on “Turn on Show content in notifications”.

In this point you have to remember some clarifications that they cite in this regard on the WhatsApp support page in the Help Center.

Fingerprint lock is only available on Android devices that have a fingerprint sensor and are running Android 6.0 or later that supports the Google Fingerprint API.

This feature is not available on Samsung Galaxy S5, Samsung Galaxy Note 4, or Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phones.

To use the fingerprint lock feature, you will need to enable it in your phone’s settings.

Even if the app is locked, calls can still be answered.

With this system what we do is prevent access to the WhatsApp application and all chats and conversations that we store. Thus, no one will be able to access messages, images, videos … any type of file sent or received that is not in the gallery, but they will not be able to answer or make WhatsApp calls or video calls either.

On both iOS and Android, if the unlocking systems (Touch ID, Face ID or fingerprint) do not unlock WhatsApp, you can enter the mobile unlock code to access the application.