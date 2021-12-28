12/28/2021 On at 10:27 CET

Educating is Everything

“We are not preparing them for life and this is a mistake that no parent can afford & rdquor;. This is how the well-known psychologist María Jesús Álava Reyes tells us when she talks about overprotection. And it is that promoting the autonomy of our children is our greatest imperative as educators. Because in this way we will train capable people, with their own criteria, not manipulable, courageous when facing challenges. Do you sign up to get it? Our experts give you the keys.

Overprotection, the opposite of fostering autonomy

In this video from the María Jesús Álava Reyes platform, he clearly explains what overprotection is, why it occurs, what effects it has and how to avoid it. Bear in mind that our children come with all the standard capacities to be autonomous and understand that, to promote autonomy, fear must be replaced by trust are the keys. Take note:

Fostering autonomy is like letting a plant go thirsty

Félix Muñoz, an expert in communication and a fan of gardening, tells us why plants do not grow strong if we do not let them go thirsty and give them everything they need. Felix thus offers us a powerful message to educate.

Keys to promoting the autonomy of our children

We already know the damage that overprotection produces in growth and even in the brain of our children. That is why we must take into account the keys to avoid falling into this inertia.

Replace fear with trust. The first change we could make to stop overprotecting our children is a change in mindset. Let’s create it at once: our children are very capable of facing challenges, they were, in fact, born for that and they want to do it. Our children can think for themselves, with our attentive listening, how to solve a problem with a friend from school, they are able to learn to dress, if we give them time, at a very early age and they can take responsibility for their school work without our constant supervision . Sure, they won’t be perfect, they will make mistakes, but “we are forgetting that when our children try and fail, they learn. And when they try and get it right, they get a boost of self-esteem & rdquor ;, Noelia López-Cheda reminded us in this presentation.

Do not do for them what they can do. Do youCan your daughter put the material she needs for her handball class in her backpack? Can your child make his briefcase for the pajama party that is going to happen at a friend’s house? If the answer is yes, it would be interesting to encourage them to do these tasks themselves, with our supervision if we consider it necessary, although the worst that can happen is that, if they have forgotten something, they will remember better next time. Even more: Can your child take his backpack to school? Surely yes, right? So why do we see so many “sherpa & rdquor; when leaving the schools, as Eva Millet told us?