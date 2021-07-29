Did you know? In case of testing positive for COVID, there is a special permit for IMSS workers and for the inhabitants of Mexico City.

How does the IMSS COVID permit work?

If you think you have symptoms caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus. The IMSS makes the questionnaire available to you and special permission COVID-19.

Which you can obtain quickly and easily, follow one of the 4 flows indicated below:

Answer the questionnaire, if it identifies symptoms of COVID-19, it will send you to the Social Security Respiratory Care Module (MARSS). For you to receive a medical evaluation. If you went to MARSS and they performed a laboratory test, enter the platform to receive your initial COVID-19 permit pending the result. If you performed your test in a laboratory with an agreement, enter the platform to receive your initial COVID-19 permit pending the result. If you have a positive result in your “Qualitative Detection of Coronavirus COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)” test. You have 3 calendar days after the results are delivered to make your permit request.

COVID permit: You must accompany your proof with the following documents:

Valid official identification: Voting credential issued by the INE or IFE; Passport issued by the SRE. You must upload the complete image of the document on both sides and legible.

In the case of foreign policyholders, they must identify themselves with their valid passport accompanied by any of the following current documents:

Visitor Visa with permission to carry out paid activities. Temporary residence visa with permission to carry out paid activities. Student temporary resident visa with permission to carry out paid activities. Permanent residence visa.

BANK DATA

Bank statement that includes the CLABE account: It must contain the name of the applicant, the CLABE interbank account with 18 numeral digits. The document may not be older than 3 months. (Just send the front page where the data is, it is not necessary to send all the pages)

Photograph from the front with sufficient light; well focused that matches the official ID. (Photographs of another photograph or identification will not be accepted).

* If you show deterioration in your health, during the rest time or after the permit has concluded. Go immediately to your medical unit to receive the necessary care.

WHAT TO REMEMBER

Do not forget to upload and verify that the 4 documents meet the requirements. If this is not the case or one of them is missing, your request will not be valid.

In positive cases, the permit (s) are granted up to 10 days of rest. If at the end of these you continue with symptoms. You will have to go to your nearest clinic or hospital so that a doctor can extend you another disability.

* Valid official identification: INE or IFE, passport issued by the SRE. They must be loaded on both sides and legible.

How long does the COVID permit last?

Permits are granted until accumulated 10 days off. If at the end of these days, the beneficiary continues with symptoms, he should go to the nearest clinic or hospital so that the doctor can extend another disability.

Steps to obtain the COVID receipt in CDMX

The government of Mexico City enabled the responsible home page where you can access with your account “CDMX Key” . To carry out the corresponding procedure to request permission in case of testing positive for COVID-19.

If you still do not have it, register at: https://llave.cdmx.gob.mx/ For this, you need to have on hand an official photo ID, proof of address and a photograph of your face.

If you have severe symptoms and need to be taken to a hospital, dial 911 or visit COVID-19 Hospitals.

Related Notes:

Why does COVID-19 cause diabetes in some people?

5 symptoms of re-infection by COVID in the fully vaccinated

Cofepris authorizes Bamlanivimab / Etesevimab treatment to treat COVID-19