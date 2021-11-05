How to process maternity leave if you are an IMSS beneficiary

You should go to your family doctor as soon as you know that you are pregnant so that he or she can certify your status and begin to have appropriate surveillance.

Later, your doctor will indicate the dates to carry out your parental control appointments.

With the arrival of the pandemic, now maternity leave can be processed online.

Before starting your application for maternity leave, make sure of the following:

Between 34 and 40 weeks of gestation

In force of rights

Discharged from your Family Medical Unit or clinic

Step by step from starting your application:

Complete and send your application in servicesdigitales.imss.gob.mx Doctors will certify the state of pregnancy. You will receive Certificate with maternity disability via email. Forward the certificate to your boss or employer. Stay home and follow medical advice. Receive your subsidy payment.

The documents you need are these:

curp Social Security Number (SSN) Personal email Telephone and address (with passcode) Last period date Estimated due date Bank statement that includes the CLABE account: It must contain the name of the insured, the CLABE interbank account with 18 numeral digits, the document may not be longer than 3 months.

Important! Once you obtain your Maternity Disability in the IMSS Digital services and have received it in your email, you must send the copy of the disability and notify your Employer to enter and validate the page servicesdigitales.imss.gob.mx state of pregnancy.