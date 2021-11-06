What is wrongful termination?

It is the termination of the employment relationship by the employer without just cause. Whenever an employment relationship is terminated from the employer to the employee, the former must state why.

Some reasons that are cause for justified dismissal are:

Have more than three unexcused absences in a 30-day period.

Committing immoral acts such as harassment, abuse of power, or vandalism.

Reporting to work in a drunken state or under the influence of narcotics.

Putting the security of the establishment or staff at risk; as well as not complying with security protocols.

Participate in fights or commit any act of violence.

Lying on the CV.

Failure to comply with the clauses of the employment contract.

What are you entitled to after wrongful termination?

You have the right to a constitutional compensation, which consists of the payment of three months of integrated salary and the payment of your corresponding benefits or reinstatement, that is, the return to your work under the same conditions in which you provided your services until before dismissal. and the payment of the corresponding benefits.

How to calculate the severance pay for wrongful termination?

The first concept that you must be clear about is your Integrated Daily Salary (SDI), this can be found on your payroll receipts or by dividing your monthly salary by 30.

Once you have your SDI, you can make a small estimate of the money that corresponds to you for your settlement. OCCMundial cites the following example:

A person who worked for three years with a monthly salary of 10,000 pesos, has an SDI of 333.33 pesos. For what you would receive three months of salary, equivalent to 30,000 pesos.

On the other hand, a seniority premium of 11,999.88 pesos corresponds to him. To obtain this amount, the SDI is multiplied by 36 (number of months worked in the company).