In 2020, consumers spent $ 861 billion online, in the United States alone, which means an increase of 44% compared to the previous year. In an atypical year due to the pandemic and the confinement derived from it, online sales grew remarkably and this was the highest annual growth rate of e-commerce for at least two decades, and was triple the growth of 15.1% observed in 2019.

Although in much of the world the restrictive measures imposed by Covid-19 have been relaxed, pandemic-driven shift to digital shopping creates huge growth opportunity for online merchants during the holidays of this year; However, it is not all just good news. Along with this growth in e-commerce comes the growing threat of digital fraud..

As we head into the holiday shopping season, it’s important for businesses to take extra precautions, especially with the proximity of special sales and sale events like El Buen Fin, Black Friday, and Cyber ​​Monday. Merchants need to implement sophisticated fraud prevention solutions to increase consumer confidence and protect their businesses.

Because, Vesta, the platform with comprehensive instant transactions guarantee for online purchases, shares with us some Recommendations That Can Help Online Retailers Provide Strong Fraud Prevention, while maintaining a pleasant and friendly shopping experience for their customers.

Using secure 3-D authentication

To add an additional layer of fraud protection for credit card transactions, companies have adopted 3D Secure (3DS), which stands for Three Domain Secure, to prevent unauthorized use of credit cards in online purchases and protect them from being liable for fraudulent card payments. Plus, it helps prevent card data from being stolen.

When implementing this authentication, when a buyer enters their payment details, they will be asked to confirm their identity, through a 3DS authentication page of their card provider, where they will need to provide the password associated with their bank or a one-time authentication code which is sent to your cell phone. Once the authentication is verified, the transaction is approved.

Biometric authentication

Implementing a form of biometric authentication in the checkout process can be a very effective way to strike the balance between preventing fraud and preserving a great shopping experience. In addition to the fact that this method is difficult for scammers to circumvent, consumers have become accustomed to using it as a form of authentication., and it is now a standard feature on smartphones.

Clear shipping and return policies

Providing customers with a clear return, exchange, and refund policy is a great way to reduce the number of chargeback disputes. The recommendation is to provide options that are clearly described, to provide a solution in case the customer is not satisfied with the product or service.

This is an effective way to prevent a specific type of fraud known as “friendly fraud”, which occurs when a customer uses the returns process to obtain a refund, either in error or on purpose.. Having a helpful and frictionless return policy will lead to less fraud friendly and more satisfied customers.

Fraud solutions with artificial intelligence

For peak seasons and high volume sales, it is advisable to have more than just manual review of transactions and look for tools based on machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Machine learning has become a key pillar in the fraud detection process; sophisticated machine learning models can make connections between disparate transactional data points that humans simply cannot detect. Implementing a machine learning-based solution can provide shoppers with a frictionless experience with high security standards.

With holidays and discount seasons getting closer and closer, the most efficient way to improve your fraud prevention strategy for e-commerce is to implement a solution that can quickly adapt to change and continually improve.