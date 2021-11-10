How to prevent Chrome from sharing your motion data from your Android

Did you know Chrome lets any website you visit know where you are? We tell you how to avoid Chrome share your motion data with other apps and the web from your device Android.

Turns out that Google Chrome has a setting that allows any website that we visit to know all the movements we make. This data comes from the accelerometer of our mobile Android, which is a sensor in charge of the position and orientation of the terminal.

The main function of the accelerometer is to get us to switch easily between portrait and landscape mode, too It is used to record each movement that is made.

For example, this accelerometer is what allows physical activity apps to can record every step we take, while we carry the phone with us, so this sensor gets data of where we are going and more.

The good news is that you do not need to uninstall the Chrome app on your phone, you can disable this setting and prevent it from sharing your movement data with all the apps and websites you visit. To do this, you just have to follow these simple steps:

1. On your Android phone go to Chrome, click on the three dots and go to “Settings”, scroll down and click on “Site Settings”.

2. Now click on “Motion sensors”, you will see the button in blue, deactivate it.

Ready! You already know how to prevent Google Chrome from sharing your motion data with each app and website that you visit from your Android device.